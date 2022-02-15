Russia-Ukraine: Pound Sterling Advances against Euro, but is Capped by the Dollar

GBP/EUR up on Ukraine tensions

But USD an all-round winner

Fortunes would flip on diplomatic solution

EUR set to gain says Barclays

HSBC disagree

Above: File image of Ukrainian soldiers under inspection. Image © Adobe Stock.

The British Pound rallied against the Euro but fell against the Dollar amidst a rise in investor anxiety linked to Russia-Ukraine tensions, however analysts say recent moves would reverse if a diplomatic solution is found that can ease tensions.

The Euro fell against its peers after the U.S. said ahead of the weekend a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent; a currency reaction that is testament to the European Union's heavy dependence on energy imports from Russia.

"The European Union would also suffer sizeable consequences, given that Russian energy accounts for nearly 40% of its gas imports and 30% of its oil imports," says Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer Global Wealth Management, at UBS AG.

By Monday there were estimated to be 100 Russian battalion tactical groups massed within striking distance of Ukraine, amounting to 60% of Russia’s ground combat power, according to western estimates.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate has rallied back above 1.19 while the Euro to Dollar exchange rate has fallen back to close to 1.13.

"The euro came under heavy fire as traders priced in the collateral damage from a potential conflict at the Eurozone’s doorstep and the spillover effects from spiralling energy prices. This is already a huge problem in Europe as consumers are being squeezed by rising electricity bills," says Marios Hadjikyriacos, Senior Investment Analyst at XM.com.

The Dollar was however bid against both the Pound and Euro, courtesy of the safety credentials embodied by the world's largest and most liquid financial asset.

"The safe haven greenback rose to its highest in at least a week against the euro, sterling, and Canadian dollar," says Joe Manimbo, Senior Market Analyst. The Pound to Dollar rate has however respected a tight range in February, not closing outside of 1.36-1.35 since January 31.

Last week foreign exchange markets were highly reactive to global inflation trends and associated central bank policy expectations, but this focus has since shifted onto geopolitics.

The Euro, Dollar and Pound will therefore continue to exhibit the aforementioned risk dynamics as long as fears concerning a Russian invasion into Ukraine persist.

"The risk of a war in Ukraine should really worry EUR/USD traders," says Jeremy Boulton, a Reuters market analyst. "The Dollar is global reserve currency. Where cash heads in a crisis".

Above:GBP/EUR (top) and GBP/USD (bottom) at four hour intervals.

Reference rates at publication:

Pound to Euro: 1.1953 \ Pound to Dollar: 1.3530

Payment specialist rates (indicative): 1.1893 \ 1.3462

Boulton says there is a "good correlation between EUR/USD and energy prices," as the Eurozone relies on oil imports.

"Should the crisis deteriorate further, the single currency would weaken more," says Asmara Jamaleh, an economist with Intesa Sanpaolo.

However, Jamaleh adds that downside for the Euro seems limited, "barring a further significant deterioration of the Ukrainian crisis."

He says signals of an acceleration of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy adjustment path may result in an initial interest rate hike at the end of the year which could offer the Euro some support going forward.

"Any sign of the crisis finding a diplomatic resolution could help the euro resume its ECB-inspired ascent," says Western Union's Manimbo.

Russia on Monday committed to further talks with Western nations, suggesting the country was looking for a diplomatic win.

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting that talks should continue as "there’s always a chance," of progress.

Boris Johnson and President Biden have meanwhile agreed there remains a "crucial window" to avoid a Russian invasion of Ukraine as Moscow hints that it is still open to a diplomatic solution.

The assessment comes after a lengthy call between the two leaders on Monday night.

Expecting tensions to ease, foreign exchange strategists at Barclays are buyers of the Euro, anticipating multi-week recovery in response to the ECB's recent signal that it could consider raising interest rates in 2022.

"We view this as the consolidation before the rally," says Marek Raczko, an analyst at Barclays.

Barclays' analysts note ECB members are now talking about policy normalisation after a decade of policy being biased to protect against deflation.

The ECB at their February policy update officially acknowledged "upside" inflation risks and set out a policy path to normalising rates.

"This is a seismic shift in the ECB's reaction function and it will take several months for FX markets to adjust," says Raczko.

Barclays are buyers of the Euro, targeting a rally in Euro-Dollar to 1.20.

If geopolitical tensions fade and investors return focus to central bank policy then Euro exchange rates could snap back to recent highs and put the Pound and Dollar back under pressure.

However, a note from researchers at HSBC out on Monday shows they don't agree with a view that a "seismic shift" has occurred at the ECB and that they expect the Euro to continue to struggle.

"A hawkish shift in ECB rhetoric is not a 'shock and awe' moment for the EUR, where terminal rates remain lower than elsewhere in G10," says Paul Mackel, Global Head of FX Research at HSBC.

"It is clear that the market is re-thinking about the ECB and the outlook for the EUR. We agree that there is more two-way risk but also see the EUR succumbing to gravity eventually. There is shock and awe and then there is shock and dismay. For now, we side with the latter on the EUR," he adds.