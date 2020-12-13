Pound Sterling Set to Go Higher against Euro and Dollar Monday as EU and UK Opt to Keep Talking

Achieve up to 3-5% more currency for your money transfers. Beat your bank's rate by using a specialist FX provider: find out how.

Image (c) Pound Sterling Live, Still EU Commission Media.

A slightly positive tone to EU-UK post-Brexit negotiations on Sunday mean the market is likely to send the British Pound higher on Sunday evening, when foreign exchange markets in Asia open for the week.

“Despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement released on behalf of her and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday 11:45 GMT.

The statement came following a talk between von der Leyen and Johnson, which von der Leyen decribed as being constructive and useful.

Notably, von der Leyen did not suggest any new deadline which underpins a desire to see a deal done.

As long as the two sides are engaged in discussions then the prospect of a deal is likely and it is possible that talks go to December 31 when the transition period runs out, although the prospect of it coming at some point this coming week is more likely.

We had a useful call with @BorisJohnson this morning.



We agreed that talks will continue.https://t.co/rZpN4PmS1i — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 13, 2020

Numerous media reports are suggesting some progress has been made between negotiators overnight.

The worst-case scenario outcome from the perspective of the Pound Sterling exchange rates was that the two sides decided to call an end to talks on Sunday, leading to a messy start to the new week.

The best case scenario would be that the two sides agree to continue discussion, which has been borne out.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate will start the new week at 1.0921, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate will start the new week at 1.3226.

Should a deal be secured over coming days the Pound would likely run notably higher given the currency suffered some notable declines over recent days which must be pared.

