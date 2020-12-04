Pound Sterling Recovers against Euro & Dollar on Rising Expectations for 11th Hour Brexit Deal

- GBP/USD at new multi-month highs

- But GBP/EUR still below 1.11

- Brexit deal possible next week

- France renews threat to veto deal

Above: EU Commission President von der Leyen is expected to speak with UK PM Johnson at some point before a deal is agreed. Image Etienne Ansotte, copyright European Union.

The British Pound has risen to a fresh three-month high against the Dollar and recovered some of the ground it recently lost to the Euro on indications that the EU and UK are closing in on a post-Brexit trade deal.

While official news on the status of talks remains scant, a second night of intensified work in London by negotiatiors was in itself a signal of progress.

"Sterling rose to fresh three-month highs against its sputtering U.S. counterpart. The stronger pound is also a sign that the market is betting on the UK and EU reaching an 11th hour Brexit trade deal that avoids economy-squeezing tariffs from next year," says Joe Manimbo, Senior Market Analyst at Western Union.

EU and UK negotiators worked late into the night - as they did on Wednesday night - in what one EU source told the BBC was "the big push". It is believed much of the focus was on the governance of the deal, which was expected to be final area negotiators would look at.

However, other reports are saying the threat of a French veto to what might, or might not have, been agreed on fisheries remains significant.

"Brexit talks are heading for a showdown between Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron this weekend with the prospect of an EU deal now dependent on French access to fish in British waters," reports The Telegraph on Friday morning.

The high-stake talks between Johnson and Macron, and potentially other EU leaders, will likely keep foreign exchange traders wary of Sterling over coming hours and days. "Traders - and perhaps more importantly the trading algorithms - will continue to interpret headlines at face value, and for the moment they sound more positive," says Erik Bregar, Head of FX Strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada.

Multiple press reports from overnight say the UK side was taken aback by a last-minute change in stance by the EU side, who apparently brought new demands to the table.

Sources on the UK side told the Telegraph's James Crisp the interventions were "unacceptable". They said Macron's officials had been "lobbying hard" among member state capitals to agree to fresh demands on fishing, state subsidies and non-regression clauses.

"GBP/USD continues to be rocked by Brexit‑related headlines. Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said there’s a “good chance” of getting a trade deal “across the line in the next few days”. We expect GBP/USD to rally towards 1.3600 if there is material progress towards an agreement. If there is no deal, GBP/USD can edge lower near 1.2800 in the short‑term," says Elias Haddad, Senior Currency Strategis at CBA.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate had sunk to a low of 1.1008 in mid-week trade when the headlines concerning the status of talks were decidedly more negative, however Thursday's about-turn in sentiment allowed Sterling to recover ground and the pair is quoted at 1.1090.

Progress against the Euro remains slow as the currency is proving to be the dominant force in the G10 foreign exchange space in early December, with a break in the technical barrier at 1.20 in EUR/USD providing a flood of buying of the single-currency.

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is however making more decisive gains - thanks in part to the broad-based selling of the U.S. Dollar - with the pair going to a new three-month high at 1.3500.

"EU/UK trade talks were fuelled overnight with pizza and tension is clearly high. Let's hope calm heads prevail. EUR/GBP, just above 0.90, is near the middle of its post-referendum range, and in real effective terms, the Pound is still under 5% above its post-ERM low, 45% below the cool Britannia pre-Great Financial Crisis peak and perhaps more importantly, 16% below the post-Great Financial Crisis peak. Dirt cheap for good reason. Even a grotty deal ought to drag it up a bit," says Kit Juckes, Global Head of FX Strategy at Société Générale.

The BBC's Katya Adler said more EU negotiators made their way across to London late on Thursday, the timing of which "makes everything noteworthy right now".

But EU sources tell the journalist that even were there to be an outline of a deal, there will most likely need to be a meeting between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

EU member states could also veto any deal if they're unhappy, with France appearing the most likely to do so.

Adler says there remain concerns amongst EU countries about state aid mechanisms and how to enforce agreed environmental and labour standards, meanwhile coastal states such as France and Denmark are also said to be nervous about losing a large chunk of their fishing quotas in UK waters.

But, for the majority of EU countries, "priority is that the rest of the deal is there with the single market adequately protected," says Adler. "If that’s the case, compromising on fish is viewed by EU as a necessary evil. Debate is: how much, how soon and one EU coastal country doesn’t want to lose out more than another. EU leaders have to be able to sell this deal back home too."

The details of the next steps that must be taken by negotiators, the need for high-level talks between Johnson and von der Leyen and the potential for unease amongst EU states suggest that the bar to a deal being reached this week remains high.

As such focus will inevitably return to next week's December 10-11 meeting of EU leaders as the final moment for a deal to be agreed.

Should a deal be announced, analysts say they see the potential for further meaningful gains in Sterling. "A long-awaited UK-EU trade deal appears more likely than not to be agreed soon, adding to the upside pressure for GBP and EUR," says Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at NAB.

Strategists at Swiss bank UBS say they would expect the Pound-Dollar exchange rate to continue its climb in the short term, "but beyond the headline effect, we don’t expect GBP/USD to climb materially above 1.35," says Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer, Global Wealth Management at UBS AG.

Noting a limited potential for Sterling upside, UBS say they don't expect the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate to rally much beyond 1.1364 in the next few months.