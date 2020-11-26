Pound Sterling Latest: Barnier Calls Meeting of EU Fisheries Ministers, Could Progress be in the Air?

Above: Michel Barnier. Photographer: Dati Bendo, © European Union, 2020, Source: EC - Audiovisual Service.

EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier has called a meeting of EU fisheries ministers for Friday, a development suggestive of some movement in ongoing trade negotiations.

"The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has called an "urgent" meeting of EU fisheries ministers for tomorrow, acc to two sources," says Tony Connelly, RTE Europe Editor.

The news is perhaps the most significant news concerning Brexit in a week that has been characterised by little concrete developments, despite a looming deadline for talks to conclude before the transition period runs out.

The initial reaction by Pound Sterling has not been large: the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate had retreated earlier in the day but was bumped higher somewhat to trade around 1.1210, while the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is softer on the day at 1.3354.

The development could however be a positive for the currency as the meeting suggests Barnier might have an offer from the UK on fisheries to put before European countries.

Fisheries remains a key stumbling block to a deal being reached, with the UK wanting to fully reclaim its waters by EU coastal states - most notably France - resisting in order to protect their fishing communities.

Any outright refusal of any offer would be known relatively soon as ministers would be expected to brief against it to the press.

However, silence on the matter would be a positive as it would suggest the gears are in motion to a deal being reached next week.

No news ahead of the weekend would therefore be good news for proponents of a deal, and this could keep Sterling bid in the near-term.

