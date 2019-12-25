British Pound Softens Against Euro and Dollar in Holiday Trade after Rollercoaster Year

© IRStone, Adobe Stock

- GBP soft Vs major rivals in quiet pre-holiday markets.

- Nears major support levels on charts Vs EUR and USD.

- Set to end 2019 back in the black after rollercoaster ride.

- Withdrawal bill set for parliamentary approval by Jan 09.

- UK on course for Brexit, GBP turns to economy and BoE.

The Pound was treading water against the Euro and Dollar in quiet pre-holiday markets Tuesday but the British currency is near major support on the charts that would likely require a meaningful negative catalyst in order to break.

Pound Sterling slipped below the 1.30 handle against the Dollar Monday and was close to 1.29 by Tuesday but there is solid technical support located around the 1.28 level that could eventually draw ‘dip’ buyers from the woodwork.

“Sterling is reaching a major support level in GBPUSD by retreating to 1.3000 – is there really enough uncertainty at the moment to drive it notably through that level? Perhaps, with 1.2800 the next level, but suspect that hedgers and optimist may be getting active soon on the long side,” say John Hardy, chief FX strategist at Saxo Bank.

The Pound has held above 1.28 ever since Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed terms of the UK’s EU exit with Brussels in early October. Meaningful bad news would likely be required in order to break that threshold and there are no major fundamental or political events in the calendar for the week ahead.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at 4-hour intervals.

Sterling may appear to lack direction amid low-volume holiday trade but it’s tipped by analysts to retain an upside bias in the months ahead.

The Pound-to-Euro rate is also nearing a solid layer of support on the charts that should hold in the absence of adverse economic or political developments over the coming days. It slipped back below the 1.18 handle last week and was trading close to 1.17 on Monday but firm technical support can be expected just above 1.16, around which the British currency spent much time trading during the six weeks heading into the December election.

“EUR/GBP swiftly bounced off its current December low at .8239 and has now risen above the mid-November low at .8522 with the October low, November 22 high and 55 day moving average at .8571/.8600 thus being in the picture. This area we expect to cap,” says Axel Rudolph, a technical analyst at Commerzbank, referring to the inverse of the Pound-to-Euro rate.

Rudolph says the Pound-to-Euro rate’s corrective losses should come to a halt at 1.1627, with that level acting as strong support into the New Year.

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at 4-hour intervals.

“Net short GBP positions have dropped to their lowest level since May on hope that the new majority UK government will result in reduced political uncertainty. That said, PM Johnson is still using the threat of a no deal Brexit as a negotiating tactic in the forthcoming trade talks with the EU,” says Jane Foley, a strategist at Rabobank. "Brexit remains a driving factor for the pound."

Tuesday's price action comes toward the tail end of year that’s seen Sterling go from hero to zero and back again, with a strong start to 2019 having given way to punishing losses that endured into the Autumn months, only for Prime Minister Johnson’s Brexit agreement and subsequent general election win to drive a substantial rebound into year-end.

Sterling has risen 9% against the Euro and 10.7% against the Dollar since early-to-mid October when Johnson first announced he’d agreed terms of the UK’s exit with the EU. And gains are even larger if measured from the lows struck in August when market fears of a ‘no deal’ Brexit under the newly-minted PM Johnson were at their fever pitch. That could mean a correction or retracement lowerwas probably always likely to follow.

"We suspect that the bulls have pared their positions amid the buy the rumor sell the fact activity since the election. Sterling returned to the $1.28-$1.30 band that persisted from mid-October through late November," says Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at weekly intervals.

Boris Johnson succeeded in passing the Withdrawal Agreement Bill through its second reading in the House of Commons Friday, paving the way for it to enter the ‘committee stage’ in the New Year and to complete the parliamentary process on January 08. The government has been reported to be aiming to have the withdrawal agreement ratified by January 09, which would mean the UK is on track to exit the EU on January 31.

“The decisive election result has brightened the near-term outlook for the economy, but made it likely that the U.K. will be struggling to adjust to new trade terms in 2021. Our base case is that PM Johnson agrees a bare-bones trade deal with the E.U. just before the December 2020 deadline,” says Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

And with the UK then set to enter what will be closed-door negotiations with the EU over the future trade relationship, Pound Sterling is likely to trade with one eye on Westminster and the other on the UK economy and Bank of England (BoE).

The BoE has been looking to raise interest rates in order to keep inflation in check but has stymied by uncertainty over the outcome of the Brexit process. Whether it gets an opportunity to lift rates, not to mention the Pound, will depend largely on the performance of the economy in the months ahead.

"PM Johnson's determination to use the threat of a no deal Brexit as a negotiating tactic will leave the pound open to bouts of selling pressure if the trade talks between the EU and the UK do not proceed well," says Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. "Political uncertainty is likely to act as a drag on growth and increase the risk of BoE rate cuts which should limit upside potential for the pound."

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at weekly intervals.

Sterling is unprepared for an interest rate rise any time soon because for months now, it’s slowly but surely been pricing-in an increased prospect of a rate cut being delivered in 2020. Pricing in the overnight-index-swap market implies an April 2020 Bank Rate of 0.62% and an August rate of 0.57%, both of which are below the current 0.75% but above the 0.50% that would prevail in the wake of a typical 25 basis point rate cut.

That suggests lesser downside for the Pound than would otherwise have been the case in the event the BoE does cut rates next year, and much more substantial upside if it goes ahead with a rate hike. However, GDP growth and inflation prospects will be key to the BoE’s evolving stance on interest rates in the year ahead and that stance will in turn impact the Pound.

Markets are looking for 2020 GDP growth of 1.1% and inflation of 1.9%, near to the BoE’s target, which implies a further slowdown from the 1.3% growth that’s been tipped for 2019. The UK economy is up 0.9% for the year and will miss the latter estimate in the absence of a 0.4% expansion in the final quarter, which is unlikely if the IHS Markit PMI surveys are anything to go by. Those have been suggesting for months now that a contraction beckons the economy this quarter.

“The UK looks set to leave the EU on 31st January 2020 and enter into a status-quo transition period until 31st December 2020. If the UK and EU can’t agree a trade agreement by then, something similar to a “no-deal” Brexit could follow. Meanwhile, Q3 GDP growth was revised up, from 0.3% to 0.4%. But this was driven by a boost from net trade, which we know has already started to unwind,” says Oliver Jones at Capital Economics.