Pound Sterling Extends Losses vs. Euro, Dollar as Speculation Grows Johnson Will Call for a General Election Tonight

- Speculation mounts that Govt. will soon make another push for a vote

- General Election invites more uncertainty to be priced into Sterling

- Pound-to-Euro exchange rate today: 1.1567, down 0.33%

- Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate today: 1.2835, down 0.65%

Political journalists in Westminster are this afternoon reporting Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tonight call for a snap General Election.

MPs are due to vote on the Government's legislative agenda - or the Queen's Speech - at 17:45, and Johnson is being tipped to make the call following the vote.

"There is a good chance now the PM will address the Commons after the Queen’s Speech. If the Cabinet agree it, this will be to tell the House he is tabling a motion on Monday to hold a General Election," says Tom Newton Dunn, political editor at The Sun.

ITV's Paul Brand says he estimates that around 18:00 the Prime Minister could address the Commons to call for a General Election.

Johnson held a 'political Cabinet' meeting at 10 Downing Street this afternoon, where the Government's strategy on delivering Brexit and the question of holding a snap General Election were debated. It is believed Cabinet is split down the middle as to which route should now be sought.

An election would be the favoured route if the EU offered a long extension until January 31, while a short extension - as reportedly favoured by France's Emmanuel Macron - would provide an incentive to try and ram the Brexit legislation through Parliament as a threat of a 'no deal' Brexit taking place in mid-November suddenly opens up.

Mounting speculation for a snap General Election appears to have aided further declines in Sterling over recent hours, with the currency now comfortably in the red on the day.

If we look at Pound Sterling Live's comparison chart we can see the currency is the worst-performing major currency of the G10:

The reasons Sterling does not appreciate the prospect of a General Election is because it opens the door to further uncertainty as the political deck is reshuffled once more.

The outcome will have significant implications for domestic economic policy, but more importantly the clarity on Brexit direction is once again muddied.

According to research from Pantheon Macroeconomics, the Conservatives are expected to bleed support to the Brexit party once the October 31 deadline has been missed, while Labour should rally when people currently saying they don’t know how they will vote make up their minds; most of them voted Labour in 2017.

"Our base case remains that the election leads to another hung parliament, with a Tory minority government still paralysed on Brexit and forced into further delays," says Samuel Tombs, UK Economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, adding:

"We expect an imminent General Election, which will bring more near-term uncertainty and depress Sterling.

CEO of deVere Group, Nigel Green, says "the electorate is extremely volatile and there’s never been a more uncertain general election. Small shifts will move the needle considerably.”

“With an uncertain UK general election inevitably on the way, if you're serious about protecting your money and assets you need to take action now," says Green.

According to Green, there are two key reasons why a General Election poses a risk to UK assets:

“First, Labour leader and leftist firebrand Jeremy Corbyn might become the UK’s next Prime Minister.

“His anti-business, low-profit, high-tax policies - including a possible wealth tax - can be expected to spook the financial markets, damage long-term sustainable growth of the British economy, put more pressure on UK financial assets, and lead to a significant sell-off of the pound.

“Second, the election could result in a hung parliament, meaning more of the same indefinite uncertainty, deliberation and chaos. Boris Johnson might be returned as PM but without a majority.

“The Brexit Party could eat into the Conservative vote as they will claim Mr Johnson did not deliver Brexit by October 31- something on which he staked his whole premiership."

However, opinion amongst the analyst community is split on the matter.

Neil Jones, Head of FX Sales, Financial Institutions, at Mizuho Bank in London says he sees an election coming, and that under a worst case scenario a Brexit extension lasts up to January 31. However, the outcome of the election is expected to "generate Sterling demand," says Jones, and this "all favours higher, longer-term Sterling into 2020."