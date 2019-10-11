Pound Sterling's Leap of Faith on Brexit Progress Leaves Analysts Cautioning Details are Needed to Cement Advances vs. Euro and Dollar

Above: File image of the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Image © European Union, 2019. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photograph by Lukasz Kobus

- Pound is best performing major currency of the week

- Gains come on apparent progress in Brexit negotiations

- Lack of details leaves analysts question sustainability of gains

The British Pound looks set to become the best-performing major currency of the week, thanks to Thursday's leap on the back of renewed optimism that the EU and the UK might strike a Brexit deal.

However, we are reminded that Sterling endured similar optimism back in May when Theresa May succeeded in reaching agreement with the EU, only for the rug to be pulled from beneath the Prime Minister and the Pound as Parliament rejected the agreement. We remain wary that Johnson's attempts to secure a deal will meet the same fate as May's.

Given that the GBP/EUR exchange rate was as high as 1.18 back in March, while it is only at 1.13 now, we would suggest markets are significantly more pessimistic of a deal this time around, despite Thursday's jump.

The gains come after it was revealed Varadkar and Johnson, "both continue to believe a deal is in everybody’s interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal."

The jump in Sterling appears to be something of a relief rally as the currency had been under pressure for much of the week owing to a distinct breakdown in the tone and optimism surrounding the negotiations. Indeed, on Tuesday we were reporting that talks were on the brink of permanent failure.





Above: Sterling is the best performing major currency of the week on the back of recent Brexit developments.

"At the moment, the recovery is small, less than the requirement of a minimum technical retracement for the drop since March," says Jeremy Boulton, an options analyst at Thomson Reuters.

"The Pound was boosted by reports that a Brexit deal this month is looking more likely. Caution remains, however, as it is not yet a done deal and a lot of work still needs to be done. Brexit headlines will remain in focus today, as the EU’s Barnier meets with Barclay and Varadkar," says Hann-Ju Ho, analyst with Lloyds Bank.

It is worth considering that little detail of the meeting between Johnson and Varadkar is known, meaning we cannot qualify the prospects of any agreement being passed through a divided and highly partisan Parliament.

There are however some tidbits of information that would have us urge caution. For instance, The Times is reporting progress has come off a "substantial" offer from the UK on customs checks on the island of Ireland, and a consent mechanism to give the Northern Ireland assembly a say on how long a new backstop should last.

"Critically, he is understood to have dropped his insistence that the Tories' DUP allies be given a veto on new arrangements coming into effect," says Oliver Wright at The Times, who understands that Johnson spoke to DUP leader Arlene Foster before the meeting and last night party sources did not dismiss what had been agreed out of hand.

Recall Theresa May's government would court and brief the DUP on developments in the negotiations, yet the Northern Ireland unionists failed to agree to her plans.

If the DUP are unable to sign up to any agreement we would suspect Johnson will lose a good chunk of support by members of his own party who would prefer a 'cleaner' Brexit.

This is a big statement from Julian Smith. Explains why Varadkar was so upbeat yesterday. Really does look like Boris has decided to throw the DUP from the balloon. Or at a minimum, has persuaded Arlene Foster to jump out of the balloon. https://t.co/CM0zEAiVo6 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 11, 2019

"The problem is that PM Johnson's potential majority in the House of Commons is also very fragile and he cannot afford to lose support from DUP and the group of hard Brexiteers within his own party. This means that one should not get hopes too high yet," says Jens Peter Sørensen, Senior Analyst with Danske Bank.

We would suspect that further solid signs of progress based on some real details would be required for Pound Sterling to make a material and sustained breach to the upside.

"Details on what such a compromise would entail remains sparse, as does the reality of such a compromise in getting through parliament. For now, we prefer to fade the move in Sterling as yet another sentiment-driven shift but without being rooted in a check of political reality," says Sørensen.

The market will now turn its gaze to Brussels where UK and EU negotiating teams will meet to try and achieve further momentum. We would suspect that further details on the direction of travel of the talks will be revealed.

Typically, negotiators tend to leak elements of the talks to test the reaction from key constituencies on either side.

"It will be difficult for GBP to hold onto the recent appreciation without more details on what the 'deal' might comprise. The next step in this process is for the Irish PM to consult with Taskforce 50 and for the British Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay, to meet the EU’s Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, today," says Kim Mundy, foreign exchange strategist with CBA.

Negotiators will look to build on the momentum achieved between Varadkar and Johnson yesterday, with both sides eyeing the all-important European Council summit scheduled for October 17 & 18 at which any deal would be signed off.

"The UK and EU are running out of time to reach a new Withdrawal Agreement ahead of the EU leader’s summit next week. We are sceptical the UK and EU can reach a deal that would also be acceptable to the UK House of Commons. As a result, we see limited near‑term upside to GBP," says Mundy.