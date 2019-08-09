Pound Sterling Drops vs. Euro and Dollar on News UK Economy Shrank in the Second Quarter

UK GDP statistics out on Friday have come in worse than markets had expected after it was revealed the economy shrank 0.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

Markets had been looking for the ONS to report the economy flatlined at 0%.

The disappointing surprise was immediately registered in Sterling exchange rate markets:

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate dipped 0.34% to trade at 1.0817, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate fell by a similar margin to be quoted at 1.2103 in the minutes following the release.

Should the UK economy shrink in the third quarter then it would have officially entered a recession as a recession is defined as two back-to-back quarters of economic contraction.

Year-on-year GDP growth stands at 1.2% reports the ONS, lower than the 1.4% forecast by markets.

“GDP contracted in the second quarter for the first time since 2012 after robust growth in the first quarter. Manufacturing output fell back after a strong start to the year, with production brought forward ahead of the UK’s original departure date from the EU," says Rob Kent-Smith, Head of GDP at the ONS.

“The construction sector also weakened after a buoyant beginning to the year, while the often-dominant service sector delivered virtually no growth at all," adds Kent-Smith.

“It’s bad news for the new Prime Minister this morning as GDP for the last quarter came in below the meagre expectation of 0%. As a result, the Pound has dropped back to the yearly lows of last month. It is a reminder to businesses and market observers that the Pound can still react to market data like times of old, and is not trading purely on Brexit headlines. Looking forward, and whilst the House of Commons is still on recess, the next opportunity for the Pound to find some solace could come at the G7 summit in Biarritz over the August Bank holiday, but for investors two weeks can be a very long time," says Hamish Muress, Senior Currency Strategist at OFX.

Data also showed that business in the investment fell in the second quarter by 0.5%, worse than the 0.3% contraction markets were looking for.

That the economy and business investment are contracting in tandem will trigger assessments that uncertainty concerning Brexit is weighing on the economy.

The suite of data released today by the ONS certainly does not make for cheerful reading as industrial production for June fell 0.6% on a year-on-year basis. Manufacturing production for the same period contracted 1.4%.

"This was partly as a result of an increase in activity in the previous three months as the UK approached its original planned exit date from the European Union, and partly as a result of the widespread car firm shut-downs in April," says Kent-Smith.

Looking Ahead: Can we Expect Recession?

As mentioned, the UK will be declared to be in an official recession should the third quarter show a contraction.

What are the chances of this transpiring?

“The contraction in economic activity over Q2 is concerning, but much of this is due to a number of one-off factors," says Alpesh Paleja, Lead Economist at the CBI. “Growth has been pushed down by an unwind of stockpiling and car manufacturers shifting their seasonal shutdowns."

However, CBI business surveys suggests underlying momentum remains lukewarm, an observation reflected in the latest set of PMI surveys for July.

Paleja says business activity has been "choked by a combination of slower global growth and Brexit uncertainty. As a result, business sentiment is dire."

“Securing a Brexit deal before the October 31 deadline is the first step to revving up the economy. The second is re-focusing attention on vital domestic priorities – such as pressing ahead with key infrastructure projects – to boost productivity and growth potential over the longer-term,” adds Paleja.