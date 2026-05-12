Shabana Mahmood, Home Secretary, is said to have turned against the PM. Picture by Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street.

Domestic politics is taking on more prominence for the pound.

Pound sterling is down across the board as traders decide they've had enough of Britain's latest political saga.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is fighting for his political life on Tuesday as Cabinet ministers and MPs line up to call for his resignation.

Having witnessed the fall of Boris Johnson, we know that the movement of Cabinet ministers is critical when a PM resigns, and with three Cabinet ministers having called for Starmer to move aside, we can confidently say his time is drawing to a close.

A political risk premium is now clearly evident in GBP as traders fret that months of political instability and populist left-wing policy shifts await.

"The combination of the associated uncertainty, likely to drag on for weeks/months in the event of a leadership contest, alongside the already elevated level of gilt yields is a risk to the outlook," says Sam Hill, Head of Market Insights at Lloyds Bank.

We walked into the week thinking that Starmer was safe because there was no unified candidate or grouping driving a rebellion, but by Monday evening, a move against Starmer emerged and gained momentum. Prediction markets accordingly now assign an 87% probability to Starmer being out of office by the end of the year.

That changes the calculus for foreign exchange markets, and that's being reflected in the pound, and I would strongly encourage those with looming FX exposure to consider engaging a specialist FX provider to take advantage of the tools and guidance available to protect outgoing payment budgets.

Having been relatively resilient to speculation over Prime Minister Keir Starmer's future, the pound-to-euro exchange rate has slumped to 1.15 by the time of writing on Tuesday as the temperature rises.

For the pound, it could all rest with what the Cabinet does, meaning this morning's Cabinet meeting and the hours that follow will be crucial.

If the rebellion fails and the Cabinet sticks with Starmer, calm can quickly return.

Under such a scenario, we would imagine GBP/EUR snaps back to 1.1570 in relatively short order. "Whilst there are some obvious high-profile names likely to want to be in the running for PM, arguably there are significant practical hurdles to overcome first in many cases," says Hill.

Anything less than a unified backing of Starmer (and that means capitulation from the three rebels) and we will assume that there is an appetite to replace their leader.

Under this scenario, we would expect further meaningful losses by the pound.