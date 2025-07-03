Pound-to-Euro: The Damage is Done

Pound-to-Euro stabilises at 1.1563 As Starmer backs Reeves Lessens immediate risks to GBP But government credibility is shot Door for the crisis to rumble on

Pound-to-Euro stabilises at 1.1563 as Starmer backs Reeves, for now.

Pound Sterling stabilises on hopes the UK government has seen enough to avoid any further bad decisions on the public finances; however, it is clear the damage is done.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the BBC his finance minister - the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves - is safe in her job "for many years to come."

He hopes that this assurance will calm bond and Sterling markets by reiterating his government's commitment to sound money.

The developments come after the pound and UK bonds, known as gilts, slumped during Starmer's appearance in Parliament alongside Reeves, who was seen to be crying.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate slumped to 1.1535 in midweek trade, with the selloff starting during Prime Minister's Questions when the drama unfolded.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate, which had until now been showing a complete lack of interest in UK matters, fell by a per cent to 1.3562. The UK ten-year gilt yield rose to 4.611%.

Some market and political commentators say it was Starmer's inability to confirm Reeves would remain in her job that brought on the tears and the subsequent fall in Pound exchange rates and gilts; with Reeves gone, there is the prospect of a left-wing ideologue taking over and truly wrecking the country.

"The market reacted with shock and punished the pound, sending 10-year interest rates skyrocketing," says Antje Praefcke, FX Analyst at Commerzbank.

We also wrote at the time of the unfolding events that the spectre of the crying finance boss signalled to the market that the country was losing its grip on its finances.

Despite some assurances from Starmer, we doubt Reeves' position is secure in her role, and we know it is an incontrovertible truth that the government is losing its grip on the finances.

All this bodes ill for a Pound which can come under further pressure.

Above: The GBP/EUR falls as the two-year bond yield (lower panel) surges. Usually rising bond yields are associated with a higher Pound. The breakdown in correlation signals unease over the UK's finances.

The rise in bond yields compounds the government's problems, signalling that the cost of borrowing has jumped as investors demand more compensation for holding UK gilts.

The wobble in confidence follows the government's capitulation in attempting to bring its massive welfare bill under control: in March, UK Chancellor Reeves proposed cuts to the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) element of the welfare bill to save around £5bn a year.

However, the reforms triggered a rebellion in the Labour Party, which Prime Minister Starmer was unwilling to face down.

It means the welfare bill that will pass parliament will end up actually costing £3BN more than previously envisaged.

Markets now know there is no political capital or appetite to get control of spending, leaving the UK's finances under severe pressure.

This means cuts in other departments are likely, and more money must be borrowed and taxes raised.

However, the market has a limited appetite to fund more debt, as shown by the surging gilt yields, meaning the government must raise taxes substantially later in the year.

This is a problem for the Pound because higher tax rates could end up raising less taxes as businesses and investors alter their arrangements to lower their exposure.

It also risks slowing economic growth, and growth is what is needed to boost the overall tax take.

The UK outlook is precariously balanced and all signs point to a debt default at some point in the coming years, owing to the current unsustainable trajectory in spending. This will force the only really sustainable option: a significant cut to the welfare bill and reform to the welfare system.

"Although Starmer repeatedly emphasized afterwards that he fully backed his finance minister, the damage has been done. The market can no longer be sure that budgetary discipline will really be maintained in the UK. It is irrelevant whether Reeves can continue, or whether and, if so, who Stamer will choose as her successor - the damage to the pound and long-term interest rates has been done," says Commerzbank's Praefcke.