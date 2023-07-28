Euro: Inflation Readings Today's Key Test

Image © Alfred Yaghobzadeh, European Commission Audiovisual Services

Fresh from its post-ECB drubbing, the Euro now faces a string of European inflation releases that could well determine whether another interest rate hike in September is likely.

The ECB said on Thursday it was no longer on a preset path to higher interest rates, instead preferring to base future decisions on the shape of incoming data.

Most important will be Eurozone inflation for July, due for release next Monday.

But the market will have a pretty strong idea of how Monday's release will fall as Germany, Spain and France will release inflation figures on Friday.

Already, the German state of North Rhine Westphalia released a CPI inflation figure of 5.8% year-on-year, down on the 6.2% expected but up slightly on June's 5.7%.

All-German inflation is out in the early afternoon and various states will release figures during the course of the morning.

But France has released data showing inflation was flat month-on-month in July, undershooting expectations for growth of 0.2%, which would have been unchanged on June's reading.

French CPI read 4.3% y/y in July, in line with expectations and just below June's 4.5%.

Spain surprised to the upside with a m/m reading of 0.1%, which was in excess of the -0.4% the market was looking for, albeit well down on June's 0.6%.

The y/y reading was at 2.3%, which was above the expected 1.6% and up on June's 1.9%.

Some economists reckon Spain has the fastest transmission of price rises of the major Eurozone economies and is therefore a forebear of inflation dynamics elsewhere.

This data is therefore something of a mixed back for markets thus far, with pockets of strength contrasting with better news for the ECB elsewhere.

The Euro is flat against the Pound and Dollar but there could be further movement later in the day when Germany releases its full set of data.