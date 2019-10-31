Pound Sterling to Edge Lower vs. Euro under a Conservative Win says Leading Analyst

Above: Boris Johnson. File image. BackBoris2012 Campaign. Access: Flickr. Creative Commons License.

- Pound-to-Euro exchange rate @ 1.1578 today

- Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate @ 1.2922 today

- Analysts tip Conservatives tipped to win outright majority

- This would be marginally negative for the Pound

- Polls are often wrong making speculation risky

The British Pound is seen trading near recent highs, with volatility in the currency market dying down considerably now that a Brexit delay has been secured and a crucial General Election lies ahead.

Markets appear willing to enter a wait-and-see mode as uncertainty to the outcome of the election remains elevated.

Current polls show Boris Johnson in a ten-point lead, with his Conservative party out ahead on 35%, the Labour party on 25%, the Liberal Democrats on 18%, and the Brexit party on 11%.

If translated into votes, this suggests a Conservative win, with an outright majority government that will enable Boris Johnson to implement his Brexit plan without impediment.

“A solid majority win for the Conservatives would mean PM Johnson would implement his Brexit deal without too many problems. Even a slim majority may also prove sufficient, as long as Johnson achieves independence from the DUP and The Brexit Party,” says Mikael Olai Milhøj, senior analyst at Danske Bank.

The polls are notoriously difficult to read, and a simple percentage lead does not always translate into seats given the UK’s first-past-the-post system where a party could come second in all the country’s individual seats, garnering millions of votes in the process but still not win a single seat.

"The seat projections were way off in 2017 except for the YouGov election model, which was the only one that predicted the Conservatives would lose the absolute majority,” says Danske. “One of the problems for the projections last time was that the turnout was higher than expected (68.8% versus 66.2% in 2015) and the highest since 1997.”

The same could happen in this election, suggesting traders should remain cautious before placing a bet based on the polls.

According to Danske Bank analysis, a Conservative majority won't be supportive for the Pound, as they forecast the EUR/GBP exchange rate to rise to 0.8750 from a current rate of 0.8635.

This gives a decline in GBP/EUR to a target of 1.1430.

Bookies Betfair were offering odds of 10/11 of a Conservative majority on Tuesday when the election was called, the odds for a hung parliament were at 11/10. The UK's preeminent pollster John Curtice of Strathclyde University said in his opinion a hung parliament was more likely.

Danske Bank suggest that the outcome of a Parliament where no one party has a majority could be a 'rainbow coalition' made up of the Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, SNPs, Greens, and Plaid Cymru.

The opposition coalition government would probably lead to a second referendum and have the greatest positive impact on Sterling, says Milhøj.

“We think a second EU referendum with ‘remain’ as an option is almost certain in this scenario (rainbow coalition). Looking at recent EU referendum polls, ‘remain’ is still slightly ahead but it is a close call, not least taking into account that polls were at least somewhat biased towards ‘remain’ ahead of the 2016 vote,” says the Danske senior analyst.

This scenario would be the best for the Pound, leading to a break below 0.8500 for EUR/GBP (1.1765 for GBP/EUR), according to the bank.

A third scenario is that of a hung parliament, which would be a worst-case outcome for Sterling as it would add to the uncertainty, and possibly even return the spectre of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit outcome, given the EU is becoming increasingly exasperated with the UK, and might not agree to limitless further extensions.

This might potentially raise the risk of a ‘hard’ deadline and along with it a hard Brexit. In such a scenario EUR/GBP would be expected to rise back above 0.90 (1.1110 for GBP/EUR), says Danske.

Wells Fargo Cast Doubt on Benefits to Sterling of a 'Rainbow Coalition'

Separate analysis carried out on the election by investment bank Wells Fargo suggests that the current Pound-to-Euro exchange rate of 1.1580 is pricing in a Conservative Party win.

"If the election were held today, the Conservative Party would win by a wide margin and probably secure an outright majority in parliament. We would argue that markets are also pricing this outcome, given today’s relatively positive U.K. financial and currency market reaction," says Wells Fargo.

Therefore, if the exchange rate is a function of a Conservative win, it goes to say that shifts in polling will lead to shifts in the exchange rate.

On this front, a fall in support for the Conservatives and the prospect of a ‘rainbow coalition’ led by Labour leaves Wells Fargo less optimistic on Sterling's outlook.

“Our concern, however, is that a Labour-led coalition could simply dither and fail to agree on a path forward for Brexit. Our sense is that there is no consensus within the Labour Party on a Brexit strategy, never mind between Labour and the Liberal Democrats or the SNP. Some may want to seek a deal that keeps the U.K. in the E.U. customs union, while others may want to revoke Article 50 and reverse Brexit entirely,” says Wells Fargo.

The lack of a consensus could then lead to the risk of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit by default if the EU decided they had had enough of the UK’s dithering (a highly unlikely scenario, nevertheless).

“Unable to agree on how to proceed, the U.K. may then stumble toward the new January 31 Brexit deadline with no plan in place, having to seek yet another extension from the European Union. We worry that at some point, the European Union may be less willing to grant extensions, and the risk of a no-deal Brexit could become more of a concern,” says Wells Fargo.

The same uncertainty and dithering would result from a ‘minority’ government or ‘hung’ parliament.