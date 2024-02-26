Europe's Energy Crisis Ends as Electricity Prices Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Image © Adobe Images

Europe's energy crisis has come to an end, with electricity prices largely reverting to pre-pandemic levels. Norbert Ruecker, Economist at Julius Baer, sheds light on the factors driving this stabilisation and offers insights into the future of the region's energy landscape.

"Energy markets have shifted from scarcity to abundance due to increased production, the rise of clean energy initiatives, and other marginal factors such as Japan's nuclear revival. This abundance, coupled with mild winter weather worldwide, has led to oversupply, further driving down prices," says Ruecker.

Additionally, internal trends within Europe have contributed to price pressures.

"Industrial activity remains subdued, while Norway's increased gas production and solid wind and solar generation have reduced the need for gas-powered plants," Ruecker explains.

As a result, thermal generation has plummeted to multi-year lows, impacting CO2 credit costs.

Despite the overall stabilisation, Ruecker highlights persistent political factors keeping CO2 costs elevated.

"CO2 costs remain above pre-pandemic levels due to political reasons, serving as the primary inflationary element in the energy transition," he emphasises.

Looking forward, Ruecker anticipates continued pressure on prices fueled by the clean energy and liquefied natural gas (LNG) boom.

He predicts heightened fluctuations between periods of abundant clean energy and shorter periods of gas dominance. "This deflationary trend is well underway," Ruecker states.

In Germany, signs of normalisation are evident as electricity tariffs for new contracts return to pre-2020 levels across all user categories.

However, Ruecker warns that lower energy prices may only partially stimulate industrial demand in Europe, given global overcapacities in sectors ranging from metals to chemicals.