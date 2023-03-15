Budget 2023 Confirms UK Economy Won't Slip into Recession in 2023

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, accompanied by his ministerial team and watched by his wife and children, leaves 11 Downing Street on his way to deliver the budget. Picture by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) no longer expects the UK to fall into recession in 2023 says UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as he also announced a series of measures to try and boost UK economic growth.

Hunt's announcements were made when delivering his 2023 budget, which includes news that the UK's rate of inflation would more than halve in 2023 as it falls from 10.7% in Q4 2022 to 2.9% by end of 2023.

"Jeremy Hunt wasted no chances in pulling the biggest rabbit from his hat, brandishing the forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility that the UK will swerve a recession this year. Things were already looking up, with consumer and business confidence rising, and spending proving much more resilient," says Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The fall in inflation will be aided by the government's decision to freeze the Energy Price Guarantee, ensuring the typical household energy bills will remain at £2,500 a year.

Fuel duty was also frozen alongside that levied on pints served in the pub, ensuring no uplift to inflation from these components of the price basket.

Debt as a percentage of GDP would fall:

» 92.4% of GDP in 2023-2024

» 93.7% in 2024-25

» 94.6% in 2025-26

» 94.8% in 2026-27

» 94.6% in 2027-28

GDP growth outlook:

» 0.2% decline in 2023

» 1.8% increase in 2024

» 2.5% increase in 2025

» 2.1% increase in 2026

» 1.9% increase in 2027

The developments make for a material upgrade to the UK's economic outlook, which should bolster sentiment towards the Pound.

Currency markets are however more focussed on external factors, most notably Wednesday's collapse in Eurozone bank stocks which have seen the Euro fall sharply.

A significant boost to business investment was meanwhile expected as the government would introduce a new policy of "full expensing".

This means for every £1 a company invests in plant and equipment it can be deducted in full from taxable profits.