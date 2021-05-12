UK GDP: "Economy is Heading in the Right Direction"

Image © Adobe Stock

The UK economy shrank in the first quarter of 2021 but a strong rebound in March limited the damage and economists are looking forward to a bumper few months of economic growth ahead.

UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 2.1% in March 2021, the fastest monthly growth since August 2020.

The ONS says the boost to growth came as schools in some parts of the UK reopened throughout the month in line with the government's first step of reopening from a harsh winter lockdown.

The reopening of schools in England and Wales meant the economy's dominant service sector grew by 1.9% in March, while retail trade sales continuing to show strength.

GDP nevertheless fell 1.5% quarter on quarter in the first quarter of 2021 as the lockdown surpassed activity, but this was less severe than the -1.6% the market was anticipating.

The economy shrunk 6.1% year-on-year in the first quarter, in line with the market's estimate.

The revival in March was aided by a strong showing in the construction sector which grew 5.8% in March, which is well ahead of the 0.60% the market was expecting.

Also shoring up the economic rebound was Manufacturing Production which grew 2.1%, which is ahead of the 1.0% the market was anticipating.

“Despite the first quarter economic contraction, the economy is heading in the right direction. Last month’s initial growth spurt has been revised upwards from 0.4% to 0.7%, as have 2021 projections from the Bank of England, which now predicts the economy will grow 7.25% this year. It will be a record-breaking year for GDP growth, but of course one which follows a record-breaking contraction," says Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors.

The latest set of data does not account for the major stage of reopenings of non-essential retail in April, which is expected by economists to boost subsequent GDP data prints.

Economists expect a surge in consumer spending as savings accumulated during the lockdowns is put to work, driven by improved confidence that comes with the UK's vaccination drive.

“It is extremely likely that the pause in economic activity will lead to some permanent scarring, but widespread pain should prove temporary and many consumers are in a very good place with considerable accumulated savings to turn on the spending taps once the restrictions are lifted," says Craig.