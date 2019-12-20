The Canadian Dollar is Clobbered by Sterling and Greenback as Consumers 'Ghost' on Bank of Canada

Image © Pavel Ignatov, Adobe Stock

The Canadian Dollar was clobbered Friday after October retail sales data left consumers appearing to 'ghost' on a Bank of Canada (BoC) that's watching the economy's "sources of economic resilience" closely for signs of stress.

Retail sales slumped by 0.5% in October, Statistics Canada revealed Friday, when markets had been looking for a 0.2% gain. The decline was even bigger in volume terms, at -1.4%, which is what matters in the calculation of GDP.

However, and adding insult to injury, Canada's statistical authority revised its earlier 0.2% estimate of September sales growth down to -0.1%.

This means retail sales have now contracted in five of the last six months, which is likely a concern to a BoC that said only weeks ago it would be watching consumers, households and residential builders closely for signs of stress in the months ahead as it deliberates on what to do with Canadian interest rates.

"While autos were a particularly sore spot, weakness was broad-based, with 8 of 11 sub-sectors down in October. The fact that all three major inputs into monthly GDP (manufacturing, wholesaling & retailing) were down this week, means that the quarter will be starting on a soft footing. The big headline miss will be bearish for the loonie," writes Royce Mendes, an economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a research note following the release.



The BoC has dug its heels in of late and stood behind the view that a 1.75% cash rate is the most appropriate response to inflation that is hovering nicely around its target level as the economy putters along at recuded rates of growth from those seen in the first half of the year.

BoC policymakers have kept rates steady even as the Federal Reserve and other developed world central banks have cut their benchmarks and sought to provide policy reassurance to companies and households besieged by a still-uncertain international trade environment that's wounded the global economy.

The BoC surprised markets in December when it issued a policy decision statement in an almost hawkish tone. It said it saw signs of stabilisation in the global economy, reduced downside risks to the outlook and that it was positively surprised by the level of business investment in recent months.

Policymakers signed off with a commitment to monitor the sources of Canada's economic resilience in the months ahead and to make future cash rate decisions based upon the impact that international trade tensions are having on those various facets of the economy.

"The numbers will keep concerns alive that the domestic Canadian economic growth backdrop has lost its footing somewhat at the end of the year, particularly after an unusually bad looking November employment report," says Nathan Janzen, an economist at RBC Capital Markets. "Q4 GDP growth now looks like it's tracking firmly below the Bank of Canada's call for a 1.3% increase."

Janzen says markets will now pay much more attention than they otherwise would have to economic figures emerging from Canada in the weeks and months ahead, with a particular focus on the next employment report after the horror show that was published by Statistics Canada earlier this month.

Earlier figures showed Canadian employment shrinking sharply in November, with the unemployment rate rising 40 basis points in a straight line to 5.9%. Local analysts and economists have long referred to Canada's labour market as a 'random number generator' but the November increase in joblessness was large even with that taken into account.

Friday's retail sales figures have reinforced a recent bottom in the USD/CAD rate and helped prevent a nascent recovery in the Pound-to-Canadian-Dollar rate from coming completely undone, although technical analysts at Scotiabank have warned that Sterling will see fresh declines in the weeks ahead.

"There is still clearly some residual, longerterm momentum under the GBP so weakness may not extend immediately. However, we do think that scope for GBP gains is limited (1.72) from here. We look for corrective losses to reach the 1.66/1.68 regional potentially in the next few weeks," says Scotiabank's Juan Manuel Herrera. "The 40-week (200-day) MA may dictate whether losses hold around 1.68 (50% Fib retracement at 1.6837) or extend to the 61.8% Fib support at 1.6611. Look to fade near-term GBP gains."

