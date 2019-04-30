The Canadian Dollar Today: February GDP data in Focus 

Image © Pavel Ignatov, Adobe Stock

The Canadian Dollar was trading on its front foot against many rivals ahead of the release of February GDP data, due out at 13:30 Tuesday, which could provide the Loonie with a fresh lease of life if first-quarter figures for some major economies are anything to go by.

Markets have been preoccupied in recent months with a narrative that suggests the global economy continued to slow rapidly early in the New Year, although first-quarter GDP figures from both the U.S. and Eurozone have begged to differ with that idea.

U.S. growth was far stronger than any economist had dared to imagine, which could have positive implications for the Loonie, and the Eurozone economy also saw growth pickup faster-than-expected when just a few weeks ago the European Central Bank (ECB) told markets that economic weakness likely carried over into the New year.

This could mean the Canadian Dollar is in for a positive surprise on Tuesday, which would come less than a week after the Bank of Canada (BoC) slashed its estimate of first quarter GDP growth to just 0.3%, which implies growth of 0% for both February and March given a 0.3% increase in January.

"TD expects industry-level GDP to remain unchanged in February following the robust 0.3% print last month. Activity data for the month of February was mixed on balance, with retail and manufacturing sales helping to offset one another. Weather will also have an adverse impact if the sharp pullbacks in residential construction and home sales offer any signal, although this will be partially offset by higher utilities output," says Robert Both, a macro strategist at TD Securities.

Currency markets care about the GDP data because it reflects rising and falling demand within an economy, which has a direct bearing on consumer price inflation, which is itself important for questions around interest rates. And interest rates themselves are a raison d'être for most moves in exchange rates.

Canadian GDP growth nearly halved in 2018, falling from 3% previously to just 1.8% last year, after an economic slowdown took hold in the second-half. That was mostly the result of a -30% final quarter fall in oil prices and after concerns over the impact the U.S.-China trade war would have on the global economy stymied Canadian activity.

"We forecast a consensus-like flat reading for today’s February GDP report after a surprising 0.3% m/m gain in January," says Sue Trinh, Asia head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The forecast above is consistent with our 1.2% monitoring for Q1 GDP."

Trinh and the RBC team say the Bank of Canada's forecast for 0.3% growth in the first quarter is far too pessimistic. They're looking for a 1.1% expansion, which suggests either Tuesday's or next month's figures will surprise on the upside.

That kind of a surprise could easily lead markets to take a second look at the new interest rate guidance provided by the Bank of Canada last week, which has seen financial markets begin betting that there's some chance of an interest rate cut coming before year-end.

Above: USD/CAD rate shown at daily intervals.

"The outlook for relative central bank policy is dominating and yield spreads are narrowing in a CADsupportive manner as domestic rate expectations remain steady while Fed expectations soften into Wednesday’s FOMC," says Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank. "The market tone remains constructive and oil prices are also appear to be stabilizing. Our FV estimate (using the 2Y and 5Y spread, as well as WTI) is currently at 1.3381."

The USD/CAD rate was quoted -0.10% lower at 1.3441 ahead of the release Tuesday and is down -1.16% for 2019, while the Pound-to-Canadian-Dollar rate was 0.47% higher at 1.7480 and is up 0.46% this year.

"GBPCAD pushed through, but failed to hold above, short-term trend resistance off the March high yesterday, leaving the GBP trapped between the 40-day moving-average (1.7525) and strong support at 1.7300/20. The cross has essentially traded in a tight range around 1.74 over the past month after falling sharply (and developing a strong, bearish signal) around the turn of the month through Feb/Mar—and that flat trend might continue for now," says Eric Theoret, a technical analyst at Scotiabank.

Above: Pound-to-Canadian-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

Pricing in the overnight-index-swap market implied on Tuesday, a December 04, 2019 Canadian cash rate of just 1.63%, which is far below the current rate of 1.75%. Some analysts say that implies a 40% probability of an interest rate cut coming before year-end.

This was after the BoC abandoned last week, the 'tightening bias' that would have seen it go on lifting interest rates over the coming quarters, potentially taking th ecash rate up to 2.5% this year.

The BoC says the outlook means the economy still needs an interest rate that is below the so-called 'neutral' range where monetary policy is neither restrictive nor stimulative, which is why it adopted a 'neutral bias' last week. This means interest rates could go either up or down in the next change.

That was part of a u-turn by the BoC on earlier forward guidance, which suggested in October that rates could rise as many as three times in 2019. And even though markets were expecting some form of negative message Wednesday, the Canadian Dollar was still hurt by the BoC's announcement.

But despite all of that some are actively betting on a steep fall in the USD/CAD rate over the coming months, including the currency team at Morgan Stanley.

"The outlook for crude oil continues to be positive as OPEC+ supply cuts continue to impact the market and global demand rises. A rebound in growth in China and Europe would support this further," says Hans Redeker, Morgan's head of FX strategy. "The BoC sounded dovish in April, but stronger economic data could surprise a market positioned heavily against CAD."

Redeker wrote to clients weeks ago telling them to wait for USD/CAD to hit 1.35 before betting on a fall all the way back to 1.29 during the summer months. That trade was activated this week in the aftermath of the BoC sell-off.

"Should global growth continue to stabilize and rebound, financial conditions stay loose,and US growth remain relatively supported, the BoC may once again discuss the need to get rates back to neutral. A risk to the trade is that global crude prices begin to fall," Redeker writes, in a note to clients.