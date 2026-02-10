Australian Dollar: "We Remain Positive on AUD" says Deutsche Bank

Image © Adobe Images

The Australian dollar can extend a spell of outperformance, says Deutsche Bank.

The bank, one of the biggest prime dealers of foreign exchange in the world, says "we remain positive on AUD... the return to high-yielder status could encourage more debt inflows."

The Australian dollar is 2026's best-performing G10 currency, driven by firm domestic data, a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hike and firm commodity prices.

Key factors behind Deutsche Bank's bullish thesis are:

○ The market is pricing ~40bps of further hikes this year, which seems plausible.

○ AUD still looks cheap vs relative rates

○ AUD looks cheap relative to commodity prices

○ Australians have been leveraging up, unlike peers, suggesting overall policy isn't tight

○ The return to high-yielder status could encourage more debt inflows

○ Government policy settings are stimulatory: the government's share of consumption is high and rising

○ An employment "boom" means Australia has recorded the smallest rise in unemployment of the peer group