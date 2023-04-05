Australian Dollar to Remain Pressured on Rising RBA Rate Cut Expectations

Image © RBA.

The Australian Dollar could be set to remain an underperformer as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) looks committed to a 'dovish' policy path that investors believe will see it cut interest rates in the second half of the year.

The Australian Dollar lagged behind its major peers for a second day running after RBA Governor Philip Lowe said inflation was now coming down due in part to the RBA's earlier tightening of monetary policy.

Speaking to the National Press Club Lowe said the prospect of further rate hikes was not guaranteed:

"Before we take our next interest rate decision in Perth in early May, we will conduct a full review of the forecasts and scenarios for the economy and inflation."

"AUD suffered as the comments from RBA's Lowe that the recent pause may be a pause for more than just one meeting and that they could very well be done hiking helped to weigh on the currency," says W. Brad Bechtel, Global Head of FX at Jefferies LLC.

The Pound to Australian Dollar exchange rate jumped 1.20% on April 04 after the RBA opted to maintain interest rate settings at 3.5%.

A further gain of 0.40% to 1.8584 followed on April 05 in the wake of Lowe's comments.

"The AUD remains incredibly frustrating," says Kit Juckes, Head of FX Research at Société Générale. "Relative rate expectations (and yields) have not really moved significantly in its favour."

The Australian-U.S. Dollar exchange rate has meanwhile fallen a per cent over the past two days, although the U.S. Dollar underperformance means AUD/USD is still up on the week at 0.6723.

Money market pricing shows investors are now positioned for at least 25 basis points of cuts by the end of the year with only the U.S. and Canada priced for greater cuts.

This ensures Australian bond yields underperform relative to where central banks are to raise interest rates further, in turn weighing on AUD.

Bechtel says Lowe "did try to reinforce the message that they are not going to be cutting rates any time soon, but the market continues to look through that sort of messaging from central bankers."

Looking ahead, it appears the biggest driver for currency markets will be the degree to which various central banks are expected to cut rates over the coming months.

In this regard, the cuts priced into the RBA are a potential downforce on the Aussie Dollar.