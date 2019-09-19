Australian Dollar Tipped for 10-year Low by Westpac after Jobs Data Incites More RBA Rate Cuts

Image © Crawford Forum, Reproduced Under CC Licensing

- AUD crushed after jobs data shows unemployment rising.

- Data to incite further RBA rate cuts, weighing on the AUD.

- Westpac tips AUD/USD to sink back to decade low this month.

- As USD draws support from Fed resistance to more rate cuts.

The Australian Dollar was crushed Thursday in the wake of an August jobs report that showed the unemployment rate rising, which is tipped by Wesptac to incite further interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and a return to a decade-long low by the antipodean currency this month.

Australia's economy created 34.7k new jobs during August, a far greater number than the 15.2k envisaged by the consensus among economists, but this wasn't enough to prevent the unemployment rate from rising by 10 basis points to 5.3%. Markets had looked for the jobless rate to hold steady at 5.2%, but an increase in the so-called participation rate drove the jobless number higher as previously 'inactive' workers re-entered the workforce.

Unemployment has now risen by 40 basis points in the last six months, lifting it from the 4.9% rate that prevailed back in February, which is a problem for the Aussie because the RBA has explicitly tied future interest rate decisions to "developments including in the labour market".

Westpac, one of Australia's four largest lenders, said Thursday that this is likely to mean the RBA cuts rates again in October when markets had recently begun to trade as if a rate cut next month was no longer likely. The bank also says the Aussie will fall in the weeks ahead, to a decade-long low.

"Pricing for the RBA to cut the cash rate to 0.75% on 1 Oct was only 25% into the weekend but after the labour force data was close to 80%," says Sean Callow, a strategist at Westpac. "This is a severe headwind for AUD/USD, especially in the wake of the Fed’s reluctant rate cut which should bolster USD near term. Unless Governor Lowe douses rate cut talk, AUD/USD should slip towards 0.6700 over the week but find buyers on any dips below that figure."

Above: AUD/USD rate shown at 4-hour intervals.

Speculation of a 'mini deal' to either end, or at least suspend, the trade war between the U.S. and China had lifted the Aussie throughout the first half of September because such a thing was seen as offering the Chinese and global economies respite from the U.S. tariff pressures that have riled both in the last year. Australia's commodity-backed Dollar is sensitive to changes in investor sentiment toward China and the global economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia played a role in lifting the Antipodean unit in recent weeks too. It left the cash rate unchanged in the first week of September after having said in August it'd like to see an "accumulation of additional evidence" that more cuts are necessary before acting again. That led markets to believe a pause in the RBA rate cutting cycle could be afoot, although events since then have put paid to that notion.

"TD has changed its RBA call and now expects an October rate cut. The details of the employment report were soft, including the underemployment rate. The move in the underutilization rate underscores that spare capacity has started to rise. The result is likely to inject some caution into the RBA's thinking, especially as labor dyanmics cool. We also close out our short EURAUD idea after getting stopped out," says Mark McCormick, head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

Above: AUD/USD rate shown at weekly intervals.

The RBA has cut Aussie interest rates twice this year in an effort to lift inflation back to the 2%-to-3% target band by stimulating the economy with lower borrowing costs. Jobs matter to the RBA because without low unemployment, and a 'tight' labour market, wages packets are unlikely to rise by enough over the coming years to facilitate the growth in consumer spending the bank says is necessary in order to get inflation back to the target.

RBA rate cuts have seen the Aussie fall from grace among investors, who used to earn a yield premium from owning the Aussie instead of other currencies because of its typically higher interest rates. Australian rates are now only half those offered to savers in the U.S., which is a significant part of why Westpac and other firms are tipping the AUD/USD rate to decline in the weeks ahead.

Expectations of more losses for the AUD/USD rate were egged on again late Wednesday when the Federal Reserve suggested there will be no further cuts to the Fed Funds rate in 2019 and, at best, only one rate cut in 2020. Markets had been betting on a steep reduction in U.S. borrowing costs in the year ahead that would have ironed out at least some of the negative difference between rates on both sides of the currency pair.

Above: Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

Australia's Dollar could however, catch a break when it comes to Pound Sterling in the weeks ahead as the Brexit Saga enters its penultimate chapter, ensuring that uncertainty about future trade arrangements and volatility in British exchange rates reaches fever pitch. Callow has warned of volatility in the weeks ahead but Westpac forecast in June that the Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate would rise to 1.92 before year-end. It was quoted at just 1.83 on Thursday.

Parliament is prorogued, a Brexit deal is a distant hope and election outcomes remain as unclear as Brexit outcomes. GBP is likely to remain volatile," Callow writes, in a note to clients Thursday.

Parliament has been suspended and the two sides of the Brexit divide are this week wrestling in the Supreme Court over whether the decision to end the current parliamentary session via prorogation was legal. All of thise is taking place as the clock ticks down toward deadlines on October 19 and October 31 that will be key to the next developments in the Brexit process.

Opposition MPs and 'rebels' from within the governing Conservative Party, with help from an apparently partisan Speaker of the House of Commons, succesfully hijacked the parliamentary agenda this month and imposed upon the government legislation that requires Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a third Brexit delay no later than October 19 if an exit agreement has not been reached with the EU up until that point.

If such a request is not approved by the EU before October 31, and a deal not agreed, a 'no deal' Brexit will take place at 23:50 on Halloween. Most analysts say that would lead to further punishing losses for Sterling, and PM Johnson continues to insist that he will not request any extension of the Article 50 period if the talks fail, despite the law recently made in parliament.