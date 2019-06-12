The Australian Dollar Today: Unemployment and Jobs Numbers in Focus

Image © Desiree Caplas, Adobe Stock

- AUD cedes ground to USD, GBP ahead of jobs data.

- May jobs figures key to RBA outlook through summer.

- Miss could drag AUD further off recent highs says CBA.

The Australian Dollar slumped in the face of a recovering U.S. Dollar Wednesday as markets responded to global developments ahead of publication of unemployment and jobs numbers for May, which are important for the trajectory of the Antipodean currency over the coming weeks.

Consensus is for the economy to have created 16k new jobs in May, down from 28.4k in the previous month, and for the unemployment rate to decline from 5.2% to 5.1% when the data are published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics at 02:30 London time.

"Our AU economists look for employment growth above consensus but driven by election-related gains," says Elsa Lignos, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The labour market is healthy but moderating. We expect this trend to continue given the sub-trend pace of activity since mid-2018 and weaker current activity growth pulse. Indeed, our base case remains for monthly trend employment to ease to ~15k in H2 from ~20k currently."

Markets care about unemployment figures because it takes a healthy labour market for workers to be able to demand improved pay packets, and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has said it needs wage growth of around 3% per year if inflation is ever to sustainably rise and hold within the 2%-to-3% target band.

Australian unemployment has now risen 0.3% since February which, incidentally, was the month when the RBA told markets that a sustained increase in joblessness this year would be enough to force it into cutting Aussie interest rates.

"Tonight’s Australia May employment report risk dragging AUD lower. CBA Economics projects the unemployment rate to remain at 5.2% in May on an unchanged participation rate of 65.8%. An unemployment rate above 5% will reinforce expectations of more RBA rate cuts because it would indicate that labour market slack remains plentiful. The RBA’s estimate of full employment is an unemployment rate near 4.5%," says Elias Haddad at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

RBA policymakers have been battling inflation that is below the 2%-to-3% target for a number of years now only now the domestic and global economies are slowing, depriving the bank of the increased labour demand thought to be needed in order to lift workers' wages and generate higher inflation pressures.

The RBA cut its interest rate to a new record low of 1.5% in May but financial markets are betting it will cut again in August and, potentially, a third time in November. Thursday's data could be key to whether or not it does.

Above: AUD/USD rate at daily intervals.

The AUD/USD rate was quoted 0.43% lower at 0.6930 ahead of the release Wednesday and is now down 1.7% for 2019 after briefly having taken a run at the 0.70 level earlier in June.

The Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate was 0.19% higher at 1.8313 and is up 1.2% for 2019, although it's been highly volatile given the ailments of the Aussie as well as ebb and flow of market expectations about the Brexit process.

Above: Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate at daily intervals.

Australia's Dollar received a new lease of life at the start of the new month when the RBA neglected after its June interest rate meeting to validate market bets that it would cut Aussie borrowing costs to another record low before the curtain closes on 2019.

The Antipodean unit was buoyed further last week when U.S. data incited a tidal wave of wagers that the Federal Reserve would cut its own interest rate on multiple occasions in 2019, although the the tailwind provided to the AUD/USD rate was not enough for it to overcome the 55-day moving average.

"AUD/USD has recently rallied to and failed just ahead of the 55 day ma at .7023 and the April peak at .7069 and we suspect that the near term correction higher is over. We have exited our long positions and reinstated short positions," says Karen Jones, head of technical analysis at Commerzbank.

Above: Commerzbank chart showing AUD/USD rate and technical indicators.

"It should now head lower to initial support at .6941, the 27th May high and .6898, the 30th May low ahead of the .6865 recent lows. A fall and daily chart close below the .6857 78.6% Fibonacci retracement would signal a further bearish phase and target the .6738 December 2019 low," Jones writes, in a note to clients Tuesday.

Commerzbank's Jones is now betting on fresh declines for AUD/USD after having previously bought the currency when it was trading around 0.6950, which was close to its lowest levels since the immediate aftermath of the global financial crisis.

However, fundamental analysts at the Germany-headquartered lender still hold out hope for an Australian Dollar recovery of sorts later this year, mostly due to an anticipated weakening of the U.S. Dollar.

"We have slightly lowered our AUD-USD forecast as we expect a more dovish RBA, but continue to forecast an upward trend due to a weak US dollar," says Thu Lan Nguyen at Commerzbank. "As long as the uncertainty about the negative effects of the US trade disputes on the real economy continues, the fact that the US Federal Reserve can and will adjust interest rates most strongly and probably most actively among the G10 is likely to weigh on the US currency."

Above: Commerzbank Australian Dollar forecasts.