The Australian Dollar Today: First-quarter Inflation Data in Focus 

© AlexanderZam, Adobe Stock

- AUD on back foot ahead of CPI data, amid strong USD environment.

- Market looks for steady 0.4% core inflation, disappointment will hurt AUD.

- Significant fall in core-CPI could seal the deal on rate cuts as soon as May.

The Australian Dollar was limping on its back foot in a market where its U.S. rival was ruling the roost on Tuesday, ahead of first-quarter inflation data that will be critical to how expectations for Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate policy evolves over the coming months.

Financial markets have slowly but surely positioned themselves for a duo of RBA interest rate cuts before year-end, with the market-implied cash rate for December sitting at just 1.13% Tuesday, far below the current 1.5% rate.

Tuesday's inflation data, which is due out at 02:30 London time, should tell investors whether they're right to bet that way or if they've gone too far, too soon. The answer to this question will consequences for AUD/USD and the Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate, with losses against the big Dollar translating into a lift for the Pound-to-Aussie pair.

Consensus is looking for the Australian consumer price index to have risen by 0.2% during the first-quarter, down from 0.5% in the final quarter of 2018, which is expected to push the annual rate of inflation down from 1.8% last quarter to 1.5% for the opening period in the New Year.

Trimmed mean inflation, which removes the most volatile items from the goods basket and so is seen as more representative of the underlying trend in price pressures, is expected to have risen by an unchanged 0.4% in the New Year.

"The build-up to the May RBA meeting will reach a crescendo in the coming weeks as the CPI looms large. With our expectation of a +0.4% we think that the case for a RBA cut remains thin, However, there will be little tolerance for any weakness, and we think that a core print in the realms of a +0.2% q/q could trigger an easing from the RBA," says Rahul Kahare, an economist ANZ.

Markets care about inflation data because of what it could mean for the interest rate policy of the relevant central bank as rate decisions are normally only made in relation to the inflation outlook but impact currencies because of the push and pull influence they have over capital flows and due to the opportunity they provide short-term speculators.

With the consumer price index stuck below the 2% lower bound of the 2%-to-3% target, the RBA has been attempting to encourage a pick-up in these underwhelming inflation pressures for a number of years now and to that end, the cash rate has been at a record low of 1.5% since mid-2016.

"AUD/USD edged lower towards the middle of its three‑month 0.7000‑0.7200 range. Australian government bond yields are down between 4 and 5bps ahead of tonight’s Australian Q1 CPI report," says Elias Haddad, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The RBA forecast headline CPI inflation to average 1.5% in 2019."

The RBA said last week that further falls in inflation and a sustained increase in joblessness would be enough to bring about the interest rate cuts that financial markets have bet increasingly in favour of during recent months.

Rate setters need either faster wage growth for households, which requires more jobs and lower unemployment, or they need faster economic growth in order to get the consumer price index back into the target band.

The AUD/USD rate was quoted -0.56% lower around the London close Tuesday after the greenback made strong gains over all of its G10 rivals other than the Japanese Yen.

Currency markets are in the process of positioning themselves for U.S. GDP figures due out on Friday that are now expected to be much stronger than was once anticipated.

"AUD/USD has seen initial rejection at .7207 (end of February high) and this may take several attempts to crack. Above here targets initially the 55 week ma at .7272 and the December 2018 high at 0.7394. It stays bid above the .7124 uptrend, however this is currently exposed and failure here and at the 55 day ma at .7111 will provoke some near term weakness to the .7053 April low and the .70004 March low," says Karen Jones, head of technical analysis at Commerzbank.

The Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate was 0.27% higher at 1.2943 as Sterling made gains over all G10 currencies other than the U.S. Dollar and Japanese Yen in response to the UK parliament having returned from its Easter recess, stoking hope of some progress in the Brexit saga over coming days.

"AUD has gained steadily against the pound over the past month, as the improvement in global risk appetite has produced the usual AUD outperformance and as the Brexit debacle weighed on sterling once again," says Sean Callow, a strategist at Westpac. "Multi-week however, we expect the Aussie to lose momentum, as commodity prices become less supportive and in particular as the case for RBA rate cuts becomes clearer. Markets currently only fully price 1 cut by Oct-Nov and <50% chance of another by Q1 2020."