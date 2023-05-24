Pound to Dollar Rate Tests One-month Lows as Dust Settles in Wake of Inflation Report

Image © Adobe Images

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate (GBPUSD) was broadly softer as investors reacted to signs the UK remains particularly afflicted by elevated inflation, raising concerns for the economic outlook.

GBPUSD spiked as an initial reaction to ONS data that showed inflation had fallen back into single digits, but remained well above where investors and the Bank of England were expecting.

"Sterling fell to new one-month lows against the greenback as the dust settled following Britain’s latest monthly snapshot of inflation," says Joe Manimbo, Senior FX Analyst at Convera.

GBPUSD rose to 1.2469 before retreating back to where we find it at the time of writing at 1.2388.

Headline CPI printed at 8.7% in the year to April, down from 10.1% in March, but well above the 8.3% reading the market was looking for and above the Bank of England's forecast for 8.4%.

Bond yields and the Pound initially rose in tandem as money markets revealed investors had raised their bets for the peak in the Bank of England's interest rate to 5.5% by year-end; this after core CPI inflation read at 6.8% year-on-year, which is above expectations for 6.2%.

"On the bright side, headline inflation cooled below 10% for the first time in eight months by printing at an annual pace of 8.7% in April. But that topped forecasts of 8.2%, while the core reading unexpectedly accelerated to 6.8%, the highest in over three decades, from 6.2%," says Manimbo.

He adds that the "still hot reading" cements expectations for the Bank of England to raise rates from 4.50% in June.

In fact, markets are now pricing in a further three hikes, something that would have once been supportive of Sterling's outlook.

Manimbo explains that rising rate expectations are "on the surface" a "positive for the pound's yield allure but can intensify the headwinds on the economy that ultimately is not good for sterling."

Above: GBPUSD at four-hour intervals.

The market is therefore starting to query whether the UK economy is unique in that it faces a particularly acute inflationary problem.

If this is judged to be the case we could see UK assets, such as the Pound come under pressure.

The Dollar meanwhile continues on its rebound that is pressuring Pound-Dollar lower.

"There is a sense of caution in the air, with equities sliding yesterday and the dollar finding some demand through the safe-haven channel," says Marios Hadjikyriacos, Senior Investment Analyst at XM.com.

"Conviction among traders seems low as several risks continue to cloud the outlook, while some classic correlations between asset classes have broken down this month," he adds.

The Dollar is meanwhile finding support as investors raise bets the Federal Reserve must hike rates again.

"Market pricing currently assigns roughly a 50% probability for the Fed to raise rates by July, while the rate cuts that were baked in for the remainder of the year have been mostly unwound following a streak of encouraging data releases," says Hadjikyriacos.

This recalibration of the trajectory for interest rates was clearly reflected in the Dollar and U.S. yields, which have been grinding higher in the last couple of weeks.