Pound to Dollar Rate Boosted by Powell Speech

Image still courtesy of Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate (GBP/USD) started December on the offensive amidst a sharp improvement in global investor sentiment following a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell effectively vailidated market expectations for a 50 basis point rate hike later in the month, confirming the Fed was approaching the tail end of its rate hiking cycle.

"Some things may be guessed at, but you have to hear them spoken for them to have their full effect," says Esther Reichelt, FX Analyst at Commerzbank. "This seems to be what happened to the foreign exchange market with the Fed's interest rate decision in December."

The Dollar was sharply lower against all major peers, U.S. 5-year bond yields were lower by nearly 19 basis points, 10-year yields by 25bp and longer-dated 30-year yields were lower by 6.6bp.

Above: GBP/USD at four-hour intervals, showing the boost that followed Powell's speech. Consider setting a free FX rate alert here to better time your payment requirements.

Powell acknowledged that inflation remains elevated and therefore further interest rate hikes were appropriate.

But, the Fed could now afford to observe the impact of previous hikes, noting monetary policy tended to operate with a large.

"Markets saw Powell’s speech as softer than expected," says Mathias Van der Jeugt at KBC Markets. "The risk-on continues... the dollar eases further."

GBP/USD rose to a high of 1.2119 on Thursday, having been as low as 1.19 ahead of Powell's address.

The rally takes rates for dollar international transfers at a typical high street bank to approximately 1.1840, according to our data. Competitive cash providers are nearer 1.1970 and competitive providers of high-volume payments are closer to 1.2050.

"The timing of that moderation is far less significant than the questions of how much further we will need to raise rates to control inflation, and the length of time it will be necessary to hold policy at a restrictive level," said Powell in an address to the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution.

But Powell did signal that the ultimate level of rates will likely be somewhat higher than indicated in the September dots provided by the Fed, as a recognition of the ongoing work required to bring U.S. inflation down.

The dots are the projections on a chart made by each member of the FOMC and are effectively the central bank's official forecast for the future of U.S. interest rates.

However, Powell acknowledged some progress in bringing down some components of the inflation basket, which "caused markets to conclude that 'somewhat higher' doesn't by definition mean a policy rate above 5.0%," says Van der Jeugt.

"Powell gave a relatively clear indication that the next rate hike in mid-December would be only 50bp," says a note from UniCredit Bank.

"The main implication of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on the FX market was to again frustrate USD recovery attempts," says UniCredit's FX Strategist Roberto Mialich.

The Dollar is likely to remain under pressure as long as this theme remains alive, and it would appear a nasty surprise is required from Friday's U.S. labour market data to shift the dial.

"For the time being, the only thing that seems relevant for the financial markets is that Fed monetary policy is "normalizing." The 75 bps rate hikes to compensate for the too-long hesitation in 2021 are history. Instead, monetary policy is swinging to a more sustainable path," says Commerzbank's Reichelt.