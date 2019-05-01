The U.S. Dollar Today: Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision and Guidance in Focus 

© Xiong Mao, Adobe Stock

- USD softens ahead of Fed's May decision and guidance.

- Markets look for steady rates, Fed to remain on sidelines.

- But risk of hawkish surprise risen since Q1 GDP blowout.

The Dollar was softer Wednesday ahead of the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision, which has been tough for investors to position for ever since a stellar first-quarter GDP number challenged the market's assumption of an imminent end to the central bank's hiking cycle.

Consensus is for the Federal Funds rate range to be left unchanged at 2.25%-to-2.5% Wednesday so the market's attention will be focused primarily on the guidance contained in the accompanying statement as well as on the new economic and financial forecasts published separately.

The Federal Reserve suggested strongly in March that it doesn't intend to raise U.S. interest rates in 2019 and this was confirmed by minutes of the meeting that were released in early April. It cited concerns over the impact that a global economic slowdown could eventually have on U.S. growth.

"The USD is nursing additional losses as the FX space crawls through the remainder of the London morning in anticipation of today’s FOMC rate decision," says Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "Additional USD longs have been squeezed out of EURUSD and GBPUSD."

Above: Dollar Index shown at daily intervals.

Wednesday's uncertainty comes from the fact the March decision was made before the first-quarter GDP data was published during the twilight days of last month, which suggested the economy is holding up better than many had feared, but it's not as if policymakers don't have further breathing space available to them.

After all, the price indices for gross domestic purchases and personal-consumption-expenditures turned downward during the quarter.

That shift into a slower gear was subsequently confirmed this week by the Fed's preferred measure of inflation pressures when the personal consumption expenditures indices for surprised on the downside for the month of March.

"We expect the USD to remain on the defensive in general over the balance of the week, barring a surprisingly “hawkish” shift by the FOMC later today, and the currency will have significant hurdles to cross in the form of this week’s remaining US data for a full reversal of USD weakness to occur," Gallo adds.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

Interest rate decisions are normally taken in accordance with the outlook for inflation but impact currencies through the push and pull influence they exert over capital flows and the opportunities they present short-term speculators. Hints of rising rates normally encourage capital inflows and a stronger currency and vice versa.

However, inflation is sensitive to not only supply-side factors, but also changes in demand within an economy. For this reason the U.S. economic pulse is often central to the Fed's consumer price forecasts and its interest rate guidance.

The March projection materials show that most Federal-Open-Market-Committee members have given up anticipating two interest rate rises in 2019 and one in 2020. A majority of members now anticipate just one more interest rate rise in this cycle, which was penciled in for some time in 2020.

"Our base case sees this as a fairly neutral outcome, but markets are aggressively priced for rate cuts this year. We see some modest upside potential for USD upside, but expect recent ranges to hold in EURUSD as we are now a decent distance from key technical triggers," says Mark McCormick, head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

Above: Federal Reserve dot-plot, March 2019.

"Our medium-term contention remains that the USD has peaked and should begin a secular downtrend. However, robust US data, continued underwhelming data in Europe, and positive risk sentiment may keep USD modestly supported in the near-term. The increase in corporate issuance in low-yielding currencies, converted back into higheryielding currencies like USD, may continue to provide support to the USD. DXY broke the previous cycle high of 97.70," says Gek Teng Khoo, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Consensus has it, and has had for some time, that U.S. economic growth will slow sharply during the 2019 year and that economies in Europe and Asia will recover some lost momentum.

This is meant to send the Dollar into a tailspin by bringing the Federal Reserve rate hiking cycle to an end while encouraging speculation of rate hikes elsewhere, notably in the Eurozone.

The Federal Reserve has raised U.S rates nine times since the end of 2015 in the name of keeping inflation pressures under control, during a period when many other G10 central banks have either sat on their hands or even cut interest rates. The Bank of Canada and Bank of England are the only significant exceptions.

Four of those rate hikes came inside 2018 and helped the Dollar index convert what was once a -4% first-quarter loss into a 4% annual gain, albeit that the Dollar was helped along by a global economic slowdown that took hold in the second half of the year.

"We are wondering if the ‘race to the bottom’ is nearing the finish line. A more-neutral tone from the Fed could see other G10 central banks echo this shift in the weeks ahead, but the bar for this may remain high," TD's McCormick adds.