UK Businesses See Increasing Premium on Language Capabilities: Pearson

Language literacy is rapidly emerging as a strategic business asset in the United Kingdom, as companies brace for sweeping changes driven by artificial intelligence and global workforce shifts, according to a January 2025 report by education firm Pearson.

The report, Lost in Transition: Fixing the ‘Learn-to-Earn’ Skills Gap, outlines how businesses can unlock economic value by rethinking skill development. Among the standout themes is the growing importance of multilingual proficiency—not only for international trade and communication but as a tool for workforce agility and resilience.

“With remote and cross-border hiring on the rise, employers are placing a premium on language capabilities that can connect teams and customers across regions,” the report states. The ability to speak multiple languages, particularly when paired with digital fluency, is now considered a core skill in navigating increasingly globalised operations.

Pearson points to language learning technology - such as AI-powered interactive apps and conversation avatars - as critical in reducing barriers to upskilling. These tools offer flexible, low-cost ways for workers to gain language proficiency, a shift that may help narrow opportunity gaps for those previously excluded from high-skill roles due to language limitations.

“Language learning is no longer a soft skill,” said Rose Luckin, CEO of EDUCATE Ventures and contributor to the report. “It’s becoming a foundational component of economic mobility, employability, and even innovation.”

The report notes that businesses prioritising learning-to-learn strategies, including language acquisition, stand to gain from faster workforce adaptation and improved productivity. In sectors facing rapid AI disruption - such as professional services, finance, and customer support - workers who combine human skills like communication and cultural awareness with technical know-how are expected to be in highest demand.

Pearson also highlights the broader economic stakes. Citing OECD and World Bank data, the report suggests that better integration of effective skilling pathways - including language literacy - could mitigate trillions of dollars in lost productivity globally. In the UK, where firms frequently report shortages in international trade and customer engagement capabilities, language skills offer a concrete avenue to strengthen competitiveness.

As the UK seeks to redefine its workforce strategy in a post-Brexit, post-pandemic world, the message is clear: fluency is no longer just about speaking another language - it’s about speaking the language of future success.