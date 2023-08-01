Pound to Dollar Losses Extend after U.S. PMI Rebound Underwhelms  

"Investors may be thinking that the rebound in equity markets is foreshadowing future economic strength, but there are times when the market behaves in a way that is completely uncorrelated with the economy" - Guggenheim Partners.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate extended losses toward landmark levels on the charts Tuesday when results of an influential survey told of a so far underwhelming rebound in the U.S. manufacturing sector for July but also indicated scope for a recovery in the months ahead.

Output from industries producing petroleum, coal and furniture rose during July, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI survey, while all other major industries were said to have contracted with producers of clothing as well as plastic and rubber products leading the decline.

This, falling export orders and softening employment growth led the ISM Manufacturing Index to underwhelm expectations when rising from 46 to 46.4 for July, leaving it below the 46.8 suggested as likely by the consensus among economists while remaining consistent with recessionary conditions.

"Current U.S. market conditions of inflationary and recessionary tactics affecting overall business. Customers are reducing or not placing orders as forecast, (putting) internal focus on reducing financial liabilities and overhead costs," said an unnamed computer and electronic products manufacturer.

"Demand is softening. Some pricing starting to decrease. Back orders mostly resolved," a transport equipment manufacturer said.

While production fell in many industries last month, so too did inventories of raw and other forms of materials, which was characterised as being "neutral to slightly positive" for future production levels, suggesting some prospect of a pick up in the manufacturing recovery in the coming months.

The index measuring prices of materials bought and products sold rose on the month but less than was projected by the consensus among economists, which also has modestly positive implications for 'real' or inflation-adjusted production levels further down the line.

“Demand remains weak but marginally better compared to June," says Tim Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management.

Tuesday's survey came alongside separate reports indicating a slower pace of growth in construction spending during the prior month from the Census Bureau and a slightly larger fall in the number of job vacancies recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those were consistent with the significant fall in the number of non-farm payroll jobs in June and large downward revisions to earlier numbers, though none of the bright spots in the July ISM PMI survey were enough to lift the gloomy mood among analysts and economists.

Tuesday's data is followed on Thursday by the manufacturing industry's much more important sister index in the form of the ISM Services survey for July, and the non-farm payrolls report for the same month, each of which could potentially impact market views on the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate outlook.

Implied measures have increasingly suggested since June that the interest rate cycle is all but over and that cuts to borrowing costs could be next on the agenda though some say this thinking is misguided and that recent rallies in stock and bond markets could be likely to reverse sooner or later as a result.

"Investors may be thinking that the rebound in equity markets is foreshadowing future economic strength, but there are times when the market behaves in a way that is completely uncorrelated with the economy," says Ann Walsh, CFA and chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners.

"This may be one of those times when the market and economy are disconnected. Monetary policy works in long and variable lags, and we are only starting to see the lagged effects of 525 basis points of hikes and quantitative tightening," she adds in a Tuesday market commentary.