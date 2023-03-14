Solid Jobs & Wage Report Helps Pound Sterling Defend Gains against Euro and Dollar

Above: UK wage dynamics. Source: ONS.

The British Pound rose against the Euro and defended its recent sizeable gains against the U.S. Dollar following the release of data that showed the UK's labour market remained 'tight', ensuring the prospect of another rate hike at the Bank of England on March 23.

The UK's unemployment rate read at 3.7% said the ONS, defying the market's expectation for a rise to 3.8%, helped by an increase in employment of 65K in the three months to January.

This is a stronger increase in jobs than the market consensus expectation that was set at 52K.

Average earnings - with bonuses included - increased 5.7% in January, in line with expectations but down on the previous month's 6.0%, (although this figure was revised higher by the ONS).

Average earnings - without bonuses - missed expectations (6.6%) with a reading of 6.5%, representing a further slowdown from December's 6.7%.

The wage figures are consistent with inflationary developments in the domestic UK market and will likely push the Bank of England into another 25 basis point hike on March 23.

The Pound was firmer following the data, although global events are clearly in the driving seat.

U.S. bond yields have tumbled in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco as investors slashed bets for future Federal Rate hikes.

But because Bank of England rate hike expectations were relatively more subdued than in the U.S. and Eurozone there was less scope for a pullback in UK yields.

As such, the Pound is outperforming in the current environment, particularly as the latest set of data underpin UK yields.

Following the wage figures the Pound to Euro exchange rate was seen a third of a per cent higher at 1.1384.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate was unchanged at 1.2168, having advanced a sizeable 1.25% the day prior.

Looking at the other labour market vitals shows the supply of labour into the economy continues to increase: the ONS reported the economic inactivity rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 21.3% in the quarter to January.

Job vacancy numbers meanwhile retreated, although they remain elevated by historic standards and suggest firms continue to struggle to find workers.

The number of vacancies available in the December 2022-February 2023 period was 1,124,000, a decrease of 51,000 from September to November 2022. The unemployment rate is therefore unlikely to materially rise over the coming months owing to the significant amount of vacancies on offer.

Above: UK vacancies. Source: ONS.