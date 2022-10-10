Pound Sterling: Bank of England Commits to Do "Whatever it Takes" to Provide Stability

Image © Pound Sterling Live

The British Pound continues to struggle in a dour global market environment but a disorderly retest of recent all-time lows is unlikely as the Bank of England sends a message to investors that it is vigilant to financial market stresses.

The Bank of England announced Monday it would double the size - from £5BN to £10BN - of its daily emergency auction facility that sees it buy long-dated govt bonds, with just five days to go before it closes the facility.

It has also launched a new facility that will provide the banking sector with the liquidity its pension clients might need in the future

The message is therefore clear: the Bank is alert to signs of stress in the market and will respond, which should allay investor fears with regard to the safety of UK assets.

"BoE announces additional measures to provide a backstop to UK pension funds & gilt markets. They're happy to buy more this week before temporary bond-buying ends. Plus new facilities that'll serve as a backstop to LDIs after this week. Whatever it takes to avoid a GBP crisis," says Viraj Patel, Macro Strategist at Vanda Research.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate was seen higher on the day at 1.14 at the time of writing, the Pound to Dollar rate was softer at 1.1045.

The Pound came under significant pressure in late September amidst a collapse in UK bonds - which sent bond yields surging higher - following the government's 'mini budget'.

Some pension funds were particularly exposed to this surge in yields, but the Bank of England acted as a backstop to the market, buying long-term government bonds and bringing their yields lower again.

The Pound fell sharply alongside bonds but it too stabilised following the Bank of England intervention. The Pound-Dollar exchange rate slumped to 1.0345 before stabilising back to pre-mini budget levels last week.

To be sure, the Bank is not trying to stop the appreciation of UK bond yields, but it is signalling it is not willing to entertain disorderly market conditions.

It is in these disorderly markets that the Pound is particularly exposed to extraordinary market movements and heightened volatility.

The announcement of an increase in the daily amount set aside for bond purchases by the Bank of England on Monday comes despite the Bank only tapping a fraction of the facility (£5BN of £40BN has been utilised).

"The Bank is prepared to deploy this unused capacity to increase the maximum size of the remaining five auctions above the current level of up to £5bn in each auction," said the Bank in a statement.

This says the market is working, but the Bank is potentially wary of market disorder in the run-up to the ending of the programme on Friday.

The message it is sending, therefore, is that it will utilise significant firepower to counter such instability.