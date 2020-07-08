Pound Sterling Eyes Sunak's Update Amidst Strong Recovery against the Euro and U.S. Dollar

- GBP rallies ahead of Sunak spending and tax update

- Markets sceptical of any major announcement

- A big surprise could boost GBP

The domestic focus for the British Pound will today rest with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak who will deliver the Treasury's Summer Economic Update which should see a set of fresh fiscal initiatives announced.

The scale and credibility of any new taxation and spending plans could have an impact on foreign exchange markets with the the general rule of thumb that any upside surprises could prove positive for Sterling.

The address comes in the wake of a sharp rally in the value of Sterling, which as we note here, looks to be a result of further hints that the EU and UK are likely to reach a some kind of trade deal by the end of October, if not before.

Currently market expectations for any sizeable stimulus from the Treasury are low given the underwhelming nature of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'New Deal' announcement in the previous week that contained nothing new and instead detailed how existing spending plans would merely be brought forward.

We wrote at the time that any surprises could boost an under-pressure Pound, and the same assumption is valid heading into the Summer Economic Update.

"The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will flesh out the details of the UK fiscal stimulus. The market response could remain underwhelming, however, so long as the UK government stops short of announcing fresh tax cuts," says Valentin Marinov, Head of G10 FX Strategy at Crédit Agricole.

Ahead of the address, the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.1132, meaning the pair is up 0.30% this week, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is quoted at 1.2560, uo 0.60% this week.

The speech is expected to commence at 13:00 BST and we would keep an eye on the FX data board for any signs of volatility in Sterling around this point, although we would imagine that any moves will be knee-jerk in nature unless some sizeable surprise is announced.

"Financial markets have become accustomed to big market-moving announcements from Sunak since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the UK," says Kallum Pickering, Senior Economist with Berenberg Bank. "With help from the BoE, the decisive and broad actions taken by HM Treasury, such as the CJRS (Corona Virus Job Retention Scheme), have prevented an inevitable recession from developing into a financial crisis and depression."

There is however a concern that the Treasury's spending on the jobs retention scheme leaves the armoury somewhat depleted and that the ability to announce sizeable additional measures is limited.

The cost of the furlough scheme is approximately costing the Treasury £14BN per month, which if continued at the same rate will total £69BN by October.

Despite the cost of the furlough scheme it must be noted that the Government is not yet being restrained by the markets and is able to borrow at record lows with yield paid on some short-term government debt even falling to below 0%.

As such, we would not discount a Sterling-positive boost in the form of tax cuts or increased spending.

"Despite the surge in public debt, the government’s 10-year borrowing costs are hovering at near-record lows of 0.2%. The low rates on government debt in the UK and across the advanced world are being driven much more by economic fundamentals – such as low inflation expectations and a glut of global savings - than the pace at which governments are increasing the supply of bonds on the open market. As the aggressive fiscal measures help to preserve the economy’s underlying potential and long-run capacity to generate tax revenues, the risks from the massive temporary debt surge are lower than they may initially appear," says Pickering.

The UK is issuing debt to finance its response to the crisis at a record pace, with the UK Debt Management Office (DMO) showing that the value of government bonds issued averaged around £60BN per month from April to June, which Pickering says is an increase from an average of around £13BN per month in the six months to March and more than double the peak rate of issuance during the financial crisis.

Media reports out ahead of the Summer Economic Update suggest the Treasury will announce plans to pay the wages of hundreds of thousands of young people on work placements for six months as he warns that they must not "bear the brunt" of the coronavirus crisis.

The cost of the plan is said to be at £2BN, and will see the Government provide a "kickstart" work placement scheme in which they will cover the minimum wage for young workers, with employers able to top up pay packets.

Each person will receive about £5,500 from the government over half a year, while businesses will receive £1,000 for taking them on. The measure, which will be aimed at those aged between 16 and 24 who are claiming universal credit and are at risk of long-term joblessness, could help 300,000 people and comes amid concern about mass youth unemployment.