Pound Sterling Advances On Euro and Dollar Ahead of Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

- GBP steadying against EUR and USD ahead of BoE decision.

- After finding support on the charts and steadying overnight.

- BoE to hold rates, guidance on outlook key to GBP direction.

- Market long way off pricing near-term rate cut into the GBP.

- But slowing economy could see BoE prep markets for a cut.

- Decision comes ahead of Friday's Brexit Bill vote in parliament.

The Pound was steadying against the Euro and Dollar Thursday after finding technical support on the charts overnight, although the outlook for Sterling in the days ahead will be dictated by the afternoon's interest rate decision from the Bank of England (BoE).

Pound Sterling traded within tight 30 point ranges against the Euro and Dollar overnight after bringing a two-day run of punishing, Brexit-related losses to an end in the prior session although markets are now shifting their attention from Westminster to Threadneedle Street where the Bank of England will announce its December interest rate decision at 12:00.

Consensus is looking for Bank Rate to be left unchanged at 0.75% and for the BoE's asset purchase facility to be left at £435 bn, which should leave investors looking to vote split on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as well as the accompanying statement for details of the bank's outlook for the economy and its bias as far as future policy actions go.

“We expect the BoE vote to stay at 7-2 for no change as they wait to see incoming data. But the weak data flow suggests a risk of a third voter for a cut (perhaps Gertjan Vlieghe),” says Robert Wood, an economist at BofA Global Research.

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at hourly intervals.

Two MPC members took markets by surprise in November when they voted to cut the bank rate to 0.5% and given that data emerging in the interim period has provided further evidence of a final quarter slowdown in the economy, investors will be watching to see if the number of rate setters voting for a cut has increased over the last month.

The economy was already on track to miss the market consensus for GDP growth of only a paltry 1.3% for the year overall but IHS Markit PMI surveys are now pointing to a final quarter contraction, which is part of the reason why economists have recently begun to contemplate the odds of a rate cut coming early in the New Year. November retail sales figures added to the downbeat economic mood Thursday when they revealed a surprise 0.6% in high street spending for last month.

Sterling is unprepared for a rate cut at any point in the next six months so any hint from the BoE on Thursday that one is becoming likely would be sure to prompt further selling of the British currency. And if the technical support levels currently propping up Sterling happen to give way then it could result in more selling of the Pound-to-Dollar and Pound-to-Euro rates.

"OIS pricing is pointing to around a 60% chance of a Bank rate cut by mid-year (Jun) and three-quarters by Nov. In the aftermath of the election, odds stood at 50% and 16%, respectively. Sterling has now erased all of its post-election gains, and then some," says Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank. "Further losses beyond this point may see the GBP crash through the ceiling of the 1.28 to 1.30 consolidation band which followed its mid-Oct rally and settle somewhere within this channel."

Osborne says the Pound-Dollar rate should find support around the 1.3058 level, which coincides with the 20-day moving-average of prices, but that it'll also meet resistance on any recovery Cable’s losses may be unwound at its 20 DMA of 1.3058, while the 1.32 mark will act as resistance.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at hourly intervals.

The Pound-to-Euro rate on the other hand, was testing support around 1.1734 early on Thursday but is said by technical analysts at Commerzbank to be at risk of another leg downward to the 1.1667 level.

"EUR/GBP swiftly bounced off its current December low at .8239 and is now flirting with the mid-November low at .8522. Above it the October low, November 22 high and 55 day moving average can be spotted at .8571/.8600. This area we expect to cap, if reached," says Axel Rudolph, a technical analyst at Commerzbank.

Rudolph says the 1.1627 level should provide enough support to the Pound-Euro rate for it to arrest any fresh declines around there. However, he also says a daily close below the 1.1752 level would "neutralise" the bank's bullish technical outlook for the Pound.

The BoE rate decision at 12:00 could prove decisive to where Sterling closes Thursday and therefore, its trajectory over the coming days however markets will return their focus to Westminster on Friday where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to table amendments to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill that will "legally prohibit" an extension of the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020 in a move the market sees as creating a new 'no deal' Brexit cliff edge.

“This backdrop is hardly a constructive one for the pound. If another dose of Brexit fears are layered on top, GBP could be looking at another bout of selling pressures. Our 12 month forecast of GBP/USD1.36 assumes a Brexit deal will be in place by the end of the year. However, we maintain the view that GBP/USD could drop towards 1.15 on a no deal Brexit,” says Jane Foley, an FX strategist at Rabobank.

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at weekly intervals.