Pound Sterling Retreats from Euro, Dollar and Spectre of New 'No Deal' Brexit Cliff Edge

- GBP retreats on reports of new 'no deal' Brexit cliff edge.

- Johnson is set to enshrine end-2020 Brexit date into law.

- Markets fear it keeps 'no deal' Brexit threat alive and well.

- But Art 50 can be extended no matter what UK law says.

- Johnson's 'backstop' makes 'no deal' politically dangerous.

- ING says GBP topped out, others warn of possible losses.

The Pound softened overnight and was on its back foot early in the morning session Tuesday amid reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be about to create a new 'no deal' Brexit cliff edge, which has led some analysts to suggest the British currency has already gone as high as it's likely to.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly plans to enshrine the end of 2020 into law as the end of the next phase in the Brexit negotiations and the 'transition' period the UK will enter once the withdrawal agreement is ratified and the country formally leaves the EU on January 31.

ITV News reported late Monday that Johnson will legislate via an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill as soon as Friday to "legally prohibit" any further delay to the UK's departure from the bloc. A vote is expected as soon as the bill returns to parliament, likely on Friday, after a ceremony led by the Queen.

"This plays to the Labour leave voters, who probably couldn’t stomach the idea of a two-year extension and paying into the EU budget without a say over policy. The move will clearly focus trade negotiators and it sounds like Downing Street is pushing for a Canada-style FTA on goods, with little care for services or regulatory alignment. The news probably cements the idea that 1.35 is a near term top for Cable and favours a correction to 1.3050/3150," says Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

Above: Pound Sterling performance Vs major rivals on Tuesday. Source: Pound Sterling Live.

Pound Sterling was quoted lower against all its major rivals early in the Tuesday session as a result of the report, after having reached a post-referendum high against the Euro in the immediate aftermath of last week's election and a two year high relative to the Dollar.

The Pound had rallied strongly against major rivals in recent weeks as markets saw the increasing prospect of a Conservative Party election victory not only seeing of the threat of an increasingly radical opposition party but also burying the threat of a 'no deal' Brexit for at least the foreseeable future.

Those gains are on the verge of melting away as markets respond to the renewed threat of an exit from the EU on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms but there are reasons to think that even if Johnson's amendment becomes law, the dreaded no deal exit will remain unlikely.

"There was some speculation that Mr Johnson could soften his stance on Brexit given his 80-strong majority in Parliament after last week’s historic general election result. However, it seems a tougher attitude is being taken," says George Vessey, a currency strategist at Western Union. "This political development clearly highlights that Brexit is far from done and sterling is likely in for a bumpy ride if this hard-line rhetoric continues."

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at 4-hour intervals.

A 'no deal' Brexit could be unlikely because exiting the EU on WTO terms would leave Prime Minister Johnson open to the charge of having broken up the United Kingdom, or something similarly controversial.

This is because the ‘backstop’ would effectively condemn the Northern Irish province to a quasi form of sovereignty sharing with the EU unless and until unionist representatives in the province could persuade a sufficient number of their nationalist counterparts to vote to end the arrangements.

If and when the withdrawal agreement is approved by both houses of parliament and ratified in the UK, Prime Minister Johnson will need to satisfy the EU that the open border on the island of Ireland will not compromise its single market when it's combined with divergence between UK and EU trade arrangements, customs processes and regulations. And if the PM is unable to that, Northern Ireland will be subjected to the 'backstop'.

“Given PM Johnson’s majority and given this commitment to end transition at the end of 2020 was in the Tory election manifesto, this news is not a surprise but it highlights the likelihood of a barebones FTA deal that will fuel expectations of increased trade frictions in 2021,” says Fritz Louw, a currency analyst at MUFG.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at 4-hour intervals.