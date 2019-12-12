Pound Sterling: Election Day Forecasts vs. Euro & Dollar

Image © Adobe Images

- Pound-to-Euro exchange rate @ 1.1860, up 0.06%

- Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate @ 1.3210, up 0.09%

- Sterling steady on Thursday

- Could rise sharply on large Conservative majority

- Will fall on hung parliament, thin Conservative majority

The British Pound starts Election Day 2019 well supported against the Euro, Dollar and the other major currencies, with our data showing the currency remaining close to its recent multi-month highs despite recent polls suggesting the outcome of the vote will be tight.

The Pound is currently reflecting a market confidence that the result of the election will deliver a Conservative majority, despite a final Comres poll out overnight showing the Conservative's lead against Labour had shrunk to just 5 points as more undecided voters opt for Jeremy Corbyn's message.

Comres say Labour have increased their vote share by three points, leaving them at 36%, while the Conservatives are unchanged at 41%. If this is replicated in Thursday's vote the foreign exchange market will likely be trading notably lower on Friday as the UK wakes up to another hung parliament or impossibly small Conservative majority.

"The Conservatives failing to win a majority would come as a shock, and could result in a significant drop in the Pound. We suspect that it could fall as low as $1.20/£," says Oliver Allen, UK Economist with Capital Economics.

The next 24 hours will set the tone for the next five years of UK Brexit and economic policy, and will therefore be crucial to the direction of the British Pound.

"Sterling looks set for yet another night of politically driven volatility as the UK essentially chooses between a massive Tory led fiscal expansion, and an even more massive Labour led fiscal expansion," says Ranko Berich, Head of Market Analysis at Monex Europe. "Although a Conservative majority is a comfortable base case at the moment, after the shock poll results of the original referendum and the US Presidential election, we believe it is far from fully priced in."

Betting markets are on Thursday giving implied odds for a Conservative majority of 73% according to the Betfair Exchange, up from 68% at this same point on Wednesday morning.

The lift in implied odds from 68% to 73% corresponds with a recovery in the value of Sterling over the course of the past 24 hours:

The GBP/EUR exchange rate is now quoted at 1.1860, up from the previous day's low of 1.1829. The GBP/USD exchange rate is quoted at 1.3210, up from the previous day's low at 1.3110.

The undaunted confidence exhibited by Sterling exchange rates alongside the rise in bookmaker odds for a Conservative majority perhaps reflects the final findings of the polling companies who released their final results overnight:

Kantar had the Conservatives unchanged on 44%, and Labour unchanged on 32%, suggesting a healthy Conservative majority, if replicated today.

Deltapoll had the Conservatives up 1 point on 45% and Labour up 2 points on 35%; the Labour improvement is not enough to deny the Conservatives a majority if replicated today.

Survation's final poll has the Conservatives on 4% and Labour up 3 points to 34%. Here we see Labour picking up gains once more, but not enough to trouble the Conservative majority.

Putting all the polls together, Politico's Poll of Polls shows Conservatives ending the campaign with 43% vote share and Labour on 34%, a nine point advantage to the Conservatives.

This would be consistent with a Conservative majority.

Potential Moves in the Pound on Different Election Scenarios

The British Pound will likely tread water for much of Thursday, with traders opting to take exposure to the currency off the table in anticipation of some solid guidance as to how the vote has gone.

A key moment comes at 10PM when the exit poll is released; typically this gives an accurate flavour of how the vote went. In 2015 it correctly called the Conservatives as the largest party, this was significant at the time as the polls had been saying Labour would emerge with the most seats heading into the vote.

In 2017 the exit poll correctly called the Conservative victory, albeit with no majority.

If the exit poll suggests a sizeable win for the Conservatives, expect the Pound to trade higher in relief.

However, should the exit poll suggest a small majority, or a hung parliament, expect Sterling to move lower as nerves emerge. If the exit poll suggests the outcome will be tight then expect volatility in the Pound to extend through the night as the outcomes of the votes in the various constituencies are made clear.

Analysis from the investment banking unit of Westpac shows the odds of a clear-cut Conservative majority of some 60-100 seats stands at 10%, while a 20-40 seat Conservative majority is seen at a 40% probability.

Under the first scenario, the GBP/USD exchange rate is forecast to rise between 5 and 7%. Under the second scenario the exchange rate is forecast to rise between 2 and 4%.

Researchers meanwhile see a slim and vulnerable Conservative majority of less than 15 seats as commanding a 20% possibility.

Under such a scenario Westpac are forecasting GBP/USD to fall 2%.

A hung Parliament, where the Conservative are the largest party but Labour lead a coalition government is given odds of 15%.

This scenario could see the GBP/USD exchange rate fall between 3 and 5%.

Other probabilities are a hung parliament with Labour as the largest party (10%) and a slim but vulnerable Labour majority led by the Corbyn leadership (5%).

Theses scenarios would see a fall in GBP/USD of between 7-8% and 10% respectively.

