Pound Sterling Today: Bank of England MPR Could Prompt Downside vs. Euro and Dollar

Above: File image of BoE Governor Mark Carney. Image © Bank of England

Markets continue to avoid taking major directional bets on the British Pound amidst heightened uncertainty as to the outcome of the December 12 General Election, leaving the GBP/EUR exchange rate holding above the key 1.16 level while a broad-based rally in the U.S. Dollar meant the GBP/USD was nudged closer towards 1.28.

However, Thursday sees the Bank of England hold its first ever Monetary Policy Report (MPR), and some analysts are suggesting this could trigger some short-term moves in the Pound.

The MPR is actually just new packaging for the quarterly Inflation Report where major forecast updates and significant policy decisions and guidance are announced, which can have implications for the Pound.

Since the Brexit election of June 2016 the Pound has tended to become less reactive to Bank of England policy events, however some analysts are saying that today's MPR could well offer some near-term volatility.

Pound exchange rates are entering stubborn sideways-orientated trends at present and volatility is lower, therefore those looking for volatility in the market would welcome some out-of-step comments and guidance from Governor Mark Carney and his team at Threadneedle Street.

The Bank releases its decision on interest rates and economic forecasts at 12PM, and the press conference commences at 12:30PM.

"With investors focused on UK election risks, however, we think the bar is high for GBP to register a big reaction to this month's MPC. Our moderately dovish base case points to some modest downside risks for Sterling on the day, but we expect broad ranges to remain in place," says Mark McCormick at TD Securities.

The Bank of England is likely to reflect on the weaker-than-expected data releases that have come out of late, including the PMI surveys which suggest the economy barely grew in the third-quarter.

Above: PMI data has been deteriorating, and the Pound could be about to follow it lower. Image courtesy of Deutsche Bank

A delay to the Brexit process and a General Election will likely only add to the uncertainty which is holding UK businesses back, and it could well be the case that the Bank starts preparing markets for a potential interest rate cut at some point in the first half of 2020.

The Bank's previous guidance has been that no major decision on interest rates will be likely until the Brexit outcome has been made clear, but it could be the case that the Bank now focusses on the downward trend in economic data and prepares for a rate cut.

Indeed, with the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting rates, the European Central Bank boosting its quantitative easing programme and the Bank of Japan this month signalling further easing is on the way, the Bank of England could well feel comfortable entering an easing cycle at this juncture.

Currencies tend to decline when their issuing central bank enters a rate cutting cycle, therefore if such guidance were to transpire from the Bank of England, it would be negative for Sterling.

"We remain cautious on Sterling until two risks have been negotiated," says Oliver Harvey, Macro Strategist at Deutsche Bank, citing the Bank of England's policy guidance as one risk to navigate.

"A cut to the base rate is unlikely, but with the market pricing only a couple of basis points worth of cuts before year end, the risks are tilted to the dovish side,| says Harvey, adding the Pound "remains sensitive to the UK's domestic monetary policy... Should the MPC signal rate cuts are ahead, we'd expect this correlation to hold and to see at least some short-term negative reaction in Sterling."

"Communication today from the BoE is likely to indicate increased concerns over the outlook for the economy and inflation given the potential for Brexit uncertainty to remain elevated in 2020," says Fritz Louw, Currency Analyst at MUFG.

The Bank is expected to remain cautious in its assessment of the outlook, and will note that while immediate Brexit concerns have been allayed thanks to the most recent Brexit extension, Brexit uncertainty will still remain a feature of 2020.

If the Conservatives were to win the election, they would presumably pass the Brexit deal, but this opens the doors to 12 months of trade negotiations.

So while uncertainty is reduced, it is not eradicated.

Indeed, Monetary Policy Committee member Michael Saunders recently noted in a speech that a plausible scenario is that even with avoiding a 'no deal' Brexit, uncertainty will persist well past the exit date that undermines economic activity.

In August the Bank's economists forecast quarterly annual GDP growth rates implied calendar year growth of 1.3% in both 2019 and 2020.

The Bank is today forecast to lower its forecasts for both economic growth and inflation.

"Modest tweaks are possible to the downside and also possibly with inflation that could mean at the margin the details point to the MPC shifting in favour of monetary easing," says Louw. "We see little upside scope for the pound at present given the election uncertainty. A dovish BoE today with the US dollar back in demand could prompt a more notable GBP/USD correction to the downside."