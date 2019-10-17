Brexit Deal Done: Pound Sterling Rallies vs. Euro and Dollar on Breakthrough

- GBP/EUR @ 1.1637, up 0.53%

- GBP/USD @ 1.2942, up 0.90%

- Pound jumps on Brexit deal confirmation

- All eyes now turn to UK Parliament and DUP in particular



Pound Sterling has rallied against the Euro, Dollar and other major currencies on confirmation of a Brexit deal being agreed by the EU and UK.

"We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control - now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment," says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a letter to EU leaders, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker says:

"The negotiators reached an agreement on a revised Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and on a revised Political Declaration on 17 October 2019. Both were endorsed by the European Commission. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom also signalled his approval of these documents to me today."

The Pound has rallied in relief, with Sterling turning deficits against all the major currencies into sizeable gains. The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.1626, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate at 1.2928.

The move higher in Sterling means the currency has reversed the losses suffered earlier in the day when after the DUP - Northern Ireland's unionist party that backs the Conservatives in Government - said they could not back a Brexit deal in the form currently being proposed.

In a written statement, DUP leader Arlene Foster said:

"We have been involved in ongoing discussions with the Government. As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT. We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom."

Critically, the EU's lead negotiator Michel Barnier has said "we have accepted that we remove the backstop and we replace it with a different approach out that they have replaced the backstop."

Recall, the biggest problem for the DUP and other Brexit 'purist' MPs was the backstop, and it’s no gone, despite the EU continually saying the Withdrawal Agreement is not up for renegotiation. Can the DUP still come on board, or can we assume the DUP will never be on board with any kind of deal?

The details pertaining to Northern Ireland are that it will be part of the UK customs union while also adhering to EU customs standards. This would ensure no border is required on the island of Ireland. Customs checks are carried out between the UK and EU, and rebates for Northern Ireland-Britain goods trade are issued.

In four years, the Northern Ireland Assembly will decide by simple majority on whether to continue applying EU rules.

However, the Government's original plans saw the customs agreement last four years, after which it would require the DUP's consent for the agreement to roll over.

This was essentially a veto and was what the DUP were after.

An initial response quoted in the newswires suggests that the DUP's position remains unchanged, they won't be backing the deal.

"The anti-democratic backstop has been abolished. The people of Northern Ireland will be in charge of the laws that they live by, and – unlike the backstop – will have the right to end the special arrangement if they so choose," says Johnson on Twitter, in a clear attempt to change the DUP's mind.

Above: GBP/USD spikes, but scepticism on a deal passing through parliament should keep the Pound in check

Clearly this matters, as Prime Minister Johnson now has to present his deal to a highly partisan and factured Parliament where any majority for a Brexit deal will come down to a handful of votes.

"If the House of Commons vote in favour of the deal, GBP/USD can rally towards 1.3500 over the medium term because the risk of a hard Brexit on 31 October would be avoided and the UK will enter a 21‑month transition period to facilitate an orderly withdrawal from the EU," says Elias Haddad, a foreign exchange strategist with CBA.

It is hard to see it passing without the support of the DUP, and we await updated reactions from the Northern Irish party.

"All eyes now will be on the detail and whether it has the legs to get through UK lawmakers. If so we expect to see the pound push another leg higher and target 1.35 against the dollar in the near term. If it fails, like snakes and ladders it will be a sharp move lower," says Phil McHugh, Chief Market Analyst at Currencies Direct.

Readers should therefore not be surprised if the Pound does a sharp reversal lower over coming days.

"We’ve been here before," says John Goldie, FX Dealer at Argentex Group plc. "Boris has achieved what May couldn’t in getting the EU to amend the text of the agreement, but May’s team had achieved a deal herself previously. The issue was it couldn’t get through Parliament. On multiple occasions. The DUP statement said this morning that they would not support the deal and fresh after Juncker confirmed “where there’s a will there’s a deal” the DUP reconfirmed that their position was unchanged."

"Either Boris believes that he can convince them, or that he can do it without them – on either point I am yet to be convinced," adds Goldie.

However, other analysts reckon Sterling has some decent downside protection going forward.

Even in the event that a deal fails to pass through Parliament, CBA's Haddad believes Sterling should remain relatively well supported.

"GBP/USD will trade firmly and stabilise around 1.2800 if Johnson fails to get a majority in the UK House of Commons because the risk of a disorderly no‑deal Brexit next year will be low. Johnson will probably use the Brexit deal reached with the EU as the Conservative’s Brexit platform instead of campaigning on a hard‑Brexit platform in upcoming general elections," says the strategist.