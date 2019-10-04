British Pound: Johnson will Request a Brexit Delay show Legal Documents

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been agreed by October 19, according to government papers submitted to a Scottish court.

Anti-Brexit campaigners today began legal action in Scottish courts to compel Johnson to comply with the Benn Act or have judges write to the EU on his behalf asking for the extension.

The Benn Act is legislation passed by Parliament in September that makes legally obliges Johnson to request a letter of the EU if Parliament has neither voted for a deal, or voted for a 'no deal', by October 19.

The legal challenge also says if Johnson fails to comply, the courts should impose penalties "including fine and imprisonment".

In submissions to the Scottish court, the government said that Johnson accepted that he was obliged to send a letter to the EU asking for a delay and that if an extension was granted, the UK would also agree to it.

The developments are significant in that Johnson has repeatedly said the UK would be leaving the EU on October 31.

From a foreign exchange perspective, the developments should offer further support as the prospect of a 'no deal' exit in 2019 will have dropped yet further.

Sterling has tended to move higher or lower in response to falling or rising odds of a 'no deal' exit. Thus, on the back of the news, we would expect the UK currency to remain well supported over coming days and weeks.

Ahead of the weekend the British Pound is actually trading in the red and we suspect markets find little new in these developments as Johnson has also promised he will abide by that law, yet at the same time he has also vowed that he would not ask for any delay and that the UK will leave the EU, "do or die", on October 31, failing to explain an apparent contradiction.

It therefore remains uncertain as to how the Prime Minister will proceed, and we expect currency traders to continue displaying caution towards Sterling as a result.

Indeed, the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate appears to have entered a flat, sideways-orientated trade, and is quoted at 1.1227. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is meanwhile quoted at 1.2310.

"Although PM Johnson’s tone has become more conciliatory recently, this could simply be a tactic to blame the EU if talks break down. The Pound’s current level seems difficult to justify under these circumstances and so we expect it could go lower," says Derek Halpenny, a foreign exchange analyst with MUFG in London.