Pound Sterling Live: Britain Heading for EU Limbo, Stalemate to be Reflected in Euro and Dollar Exchange Rates

Above: File photograph of Prime Minister Theresa May at a previous European Council summit. Image © European Union.

- EU to demand UK be powerless member during year-long Brexit extension

- Conservatives prepare candidates for EU elections

- Cross-party negotiations nothing more than useful facade for both Labour and Conservatives

- Sterling faces protracted period of limbo

- Pound-to-Euro exchange rate @ 1.1619 today

- Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate @ 1.3082 today

Pound Sterling faces a period of extended limbo as the UK is expected to be offered lengthy Brexit extension that effecitvely leaves it a powerless EU member state.

The market expects a delay to be granted, and judging by the lack of volatility in Sterling it appears any delay is expected to be a long one.

The British Pound is seen consolidating against the Euro and U.S. Dollar as the clock counts down to the mid-week meeting of European Union leaders at which the decision to grant the UK another Brexit extension will be made.

According to reports out on Tuesday, the delay will however come with costs attached.

One report suggests the UK will have to field candidates in European elections but the country will effectively agree to yield no power in the EU at all, effectively making the elected representatives dummies.

European leaders will reportedly demand assurances that "Britain does not block or disrupt EU decisions during an extension period," according to Bruno Waterfield, Brussels Correspondent with the Times.

Overnight we have heard reports the Conservative party is already mobilising potential candidates for a European election in May.

Any assurances are expected to be made in a letter that commits the government to always to vote with the majority of other member states says Waterfield.

In short, the UK will become an EU member state without any decision-making powers.

The demands reflect European fears that Britain would look to frustrate the business of the European Union, with a tweet made by Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg last week giving flesh to these fears. Rees-Mogg said the UK "should be as difficult as possible" if it were to be caught up in a long extension.

Furthermore, European leaders are expected to reiterate that the Withdrawal Agreement already struck with the EU will remain closed and no new UK leader will be able to negotiate on the deal, and a 'no deal' Brexit would be the price of of any move to breach the terms of the delay.

The EU are certainly putting the pressure on the UK: according to the EU's lead negotiator Michel Barnier, should a 'no deal' ever happen, no trade negotiations would take place until the matter of the Irish border was resolved and financial settlements were made.

Speaking in Dublin on Monday, Barnier said: "You have our full support, and I have said before the backstop is currently the only solution we have found to maintain the status-quo on the island of Ireland."

It appears the EU will look to push the backstop on any UK government, under any scenario.

From a currency perspective, the conditions for any substantial strength in Sterling are severely limited we believe.

The UK is fast become a powerless European province and a year of further uncertainty will likely weigh heavily on business investment and consumer confidence.

A period of political stalemate will likely draw investor attention back to UK economic fundamentals, and here the story might be unsupportive with chronic uncertainty and withdrawn investments restricting growth.

There are also likely to be significant implications for UK domestic politics as an extension that leaves the UK as an effective supplicant European state would likely result in a groundswell of support of anti-establishment parties, only exacerbating the movement that lead to the Brexit vote in the first place.

More immediately, Prime Minister Theresa May's standing in the Conservative party will almost certainly become untenable as we expect MPs in her own party to withdraw their support in protest.

The chance of a general election are elevated, and the uncertainty posed by another vote would be another negative likely to weigh on the currency.

May to Beg European Leaders for Extension

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will today fly out and plead with Europe's most influential leaders to grant her wish of a Brexit delay to June 30, with meetings with French and German leaders due to take place ahead of Wednesday's crunch EU summit.

It is the meeting with France's Emmanuel Macron that we believe will be critical.

Reports have been circulating that France, Belgium and Spain see too much danger to the EU's integrity in offering a long extension to the UK, and the three countries are reportedly keen to only offer a short, two week extension that would allow both sides to prepare for a 'no deal'.

A diplomatic cable seen by the Guardian reveals France's ambassador secured the support of Spanish and Belgian colleagues in arguing that there should only be, at most, a short article 50 extension to avoid an instant financial crisis, saying: “we could probably extend for a couple of weeks to prepare ourselves in the markets.”

For Sterling, there is a risk that Macron is uncompromising.

However, we know Germany's Angela Merkel is eager to avoid a 'no deal' Brexit at all costs and therefore France's position is unlikely to be win out.

Instead, expect a compromise that would see the UK granted a long extension with humiliating costs that ensure the UK effectively becomes a powerless member state for a period of one year.

We would expect Sterling to be supported on any such decision as it ensures the UK will avoid a 'no deal' Brexit come Friday, the day the UK is officially supposed to exit the EU.

However, as mentioned earlier, the prospect of months of limbo would significantly limit the Pound's upside potential, therefore expectations for a large rally in the Pound on a long extension would be unfounded.

Cross-Party Talks Continue, Don't Expect a Breakthrough

May will have to present EU leaders evidence that the Brexit extension she is asking for is made on the basis that she has a plan to finally push through a deal.

The condition on any Brexit extension is that it must come with credible reasoning.

May will almost certainly point to ongoing cross-party talks between the Conservatives and Labour, which are expected to continue today.

No doubt, a consensus Brexit deal, that could command a majority in the House of Commons would break the deadlock and potentially usher in a period of appreciation in the value of the British Pound.

That said, expectations for deal remain optimistic as both sides have a red line they are not willing to cross: a customs union. Labour want want, the Conservatives don't.

We don't see this bridge being crossed.

As mentioned however, both sides have something to gain from engaging in talks.

The government use the talks to show the EU they have a credible basis to request a Brexit extension and, they can share the blame for a 'no deal' with the opposition should it ever happen.

Labour, meanwhile are observing the damage the talks are inflicting on the Conservative party.

"On the matter of cross-party talks. Surely it's better for Labour to drag it out rather than cutting May a deal. Force Tories to contest EU elections, sit back & wait for Tory party/govt to implode. ‘Maximum chaos’ strategy and one that could bring Corbyn the General Election he so craves," says Beth Rigby, Sky's Deputy Political Editor.