Pound to Euro Eyes 1.11 Pivot, UK Vaccination Programme Accelerates

The British Pound started the new week off on a softer footing, but some buying interest through the London session ignited another attempt at the 1.11 fulcrum.

Gains could accelerate should the market start paying attention to the UK's rapid vaccine rollout, which steps up a gear on Monday.

1.11 in GBP/EUR is a notable level as it relates to the 0.90 psychological and technical level in the Euro-to-Pound exchange rate cross (EUR/GBP), which is what the world's traders prefer to focus on when trading this pair.

Our readers do however primarily focus on the exchange rate from then Pound-to-Euro perspective, therefore 1.11 is the number to watch.

Action in the exchange rate since summer 2020 has largely centred around 1.11, with rallies and slumps in either direction ultimately fizzling out and leading to a reversion back to the 1.11 area.

Above: GBP/EUR chart showing 1.11 level.

Consistent with this behaviour, at the time of publication there appears to be another move towards 1.11.

An overshoot over coming days could well be possible, particularly if the market starts to factor in the rapid acceleration of the UK's vaccination programme.

It was revealed the country vaccinated 2 million people on Sunday alone, meaning the government has already hit a target it was hoping to achieve by month-end.

The two million target comes before the rollout of mass vaccination centres across England, which will contribute to another acceleration in the programme.

More hospital sites and GP practices are to come on stream this week, further accelerating the UK's race against rising covid-19 infections.

Should the UK inoculate 15 million of its most vulnerable citizens by mid-February - as is the desire of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK will have done so well ahead of the Eurozone and U.S.

In turn, this could allow the UK to exit lockdown ahead of other countries, offering the scope for economic outperformance and a more sustained recovery in the Pound.

As such, the outlook for the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate remains constructive on a multi-week timeframe, but we are wondering if the Pound is able to muster the strength required to break out of its recent multi-month range and make a concerted move higher.

Sterling is said to be undervalued by a host of economists we follow, and a shot of good news on the vaccine front could allow it to trend higher to 'fairer' levels.

Critically, the vaccine will provide confidence that the next unlocking of the economy will be a more permanent one, allowing businesses and individuals to begin investing on a longer-term horizon.

"Sterling might find itself in the unusual position of being a hero among major currencies if the UK succeeds in vaccinating around 14 million people against COVID-19 by the middle of February," says Robert Howard, a Reuters market analyst.

"If Britain's vaccination programme goes to plan, it could give a spring boost to a UK economy, which looks likely to tip back into recession, caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases that has triggered a third national lockdown. ... any such boost to the UK economy could lift Sterling," he adds.