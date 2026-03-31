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Ahead of the Middle East conflict, the GfK Consumer Confidence Index painted a picture of improvement; in January 2026, the index rose to -16 from -17 in December, a reading that matched expectations in a Reuters poll and marked the highest level since August 2024.

Confidence still sits below zero, so optimism has not returned in full, yet the direction matters. The survey tracks how people view their personal finances, their willingness to make major purchases, and the outlook for the wider economy. These views shape real spending decisions.

When sentiment holds steady, the risk of a sudden pullback in consumption tends to ease. That stability carries weight for the broader economy and for the pound.

Comparison With 2025: Signs of Gradual Stabilisation

Looking back at late 2025 helps explain why January’s figure feels more constructive than the headline number suggests. November came in at -19. December improved to -17. January’s -16 continues that path.

The wider backdrop has not been simple. Inflation rose in the latest month after earlier declines, and wage growth cooled. The Bank of England signalled that inflation could return close to its 2% target around April or May. Retail sales data for December was expected to show a small monthly fall of 0.1%.

Despite these pressures, consumer confidence did not slide back toward its recent lows. That resilience stands out. Households seem to have absorbed higher costs and slower growth without a fresh collapse in sentiment.

The mood remains careful, though no longer deteriorating. In practical terms, that means people continue to spend, even if they do so with more thought and planning.

Digital Consumer Activity and Sterling Use

Confidence does not only show up in survey responses. It appears in everyday financial behaviour. Even while the index remains negative, payments continue across online retail, travel bookings, utilities, and subscription services. These routine transactions form a large part of modern economic activity.

The January data show that expectations for personal finances over the next year improved to +6. That detail helps explain why spending does not freeze when headlines look uncertain. Many individuals feel reasonably secure about their own situation, even if they remain cautious about the national outlook.

That confidence increasingly shows up in how people continue to transact across everyday digital services. A growing share of activity now runs through UK-based platforms that operate directly in pounds, including sectors such as an online casino UK where sterling remains the default for deposits, withdrawals, and balances. Because these transactions stay anchored in the domestic currency, spending patterns remain closely tied to the UK economy rather than shifting offshore.

When this kind of activity continues steadily in sterling, it reinforces the currency’s role in daily economic life. In turn, that helps underpin a degree of stability, even during periods when broader sentiment has yet to fully recover.

A large share of this activity now runs through UK-based digital platforms that operate directly in pounds. Within this system, services such as an online casino UK use sterling as the default transaction currency. Deposits, withdrawals, and account balances remain denominated in pounds on regulated UK platforms. This keeps payment flows tied closely to the domestic currency.

When transactions continue day after day in sterling, the currency stays central to daily economic life. That ongoing use supports stability, especially at times when confidence has not fully recovered.

What the February 2026 Data Shows

Consumer confidence in January presents a cautious but steady picture. When placed next to recent business and manufacturing data, the contrast becomes clearer.

The CBI Industrial Trends Survey for February 2026 showed that more manufacturers expect output to fall over the next three months than to rise. The balance stood at -12%, compared with -14% in January. This means expectations remain negative, yet the situation improved slightly from the previous month. Manufacturing firms still report soft demand, though the pace of decline appears less severe than before.

The ONS Business Insights and Conditions Survey offers a somewhat firmer tone. In the two weeks to 15 February 2026, 23.2% of businesses expected performance to increase over the next 12 months. Around 14.0% expected a decline. This gap suggests that more firms see growth ahead than contraction.

When viewed together, households show careful stability while manufacturers remain cautious, and many businesses hold moderate optimism. The broader economy does not point to strong expansion, yet it does not signal sharp deterioration either.

What This Means for the Pound in 2026

Currency markets pay close attention to consumer data because household spending makes up a large share of UK economic output. When confidence stabilises, the risk of a sudden pullback in demand tends to ease. That matters not only for retailers, but for the wider economy.

Hospitality, online services, and parts of the financial sector all depend on steady consumer activity. Manufacturing remains cautious, yet business surveys show that more firms expect improvement than decline over the year ahead. This mix creates a picture of gradual adjustment rather than contraction.

For the pound, that balance is important. A stable consumer base supports tax revenues, service output, and domestic investment.

If confidence continues to recover through 2026, even at a slow pace, it would strengthen the case for a more stable economic outlook. In that setting, sterling stands on firmer ground, supported by resilience across several sectors rather than by one single driver.