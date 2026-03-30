Pound–Canadian Dollar Risks a Turn Lower in the Week Ahead

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GBP/CAD gapped lower at the open on Monday, sliding to 1.8409 from Friday’s close at 1.8424.

The pair appears to have failed at the 50-day moving average, currently at 1.8463, with no fewer than three attempts to break above this level last week all rejected.

With the 50-day now trending lower, the technical setup suggests the risk of further losses is building.

If the 50-day continues to cap upside, the mid-March relief bounce may fade, opening the door to renewed downside in the coming days and weeks.

That puts focus on March lows near 1.81, which represent a natural downside target if momentum continues to shift.

For those with exposure, these types of levels often define decision points, particularly where further weakness could materially affect the outcome of a transfer. (Consider one-on-one FX support to help you navigate this setup).

The Canadian dollar has been a relative outperformer during the Middle East crisis, supported by Canada’s status as a major oil exporter.

In an environment characterised by fuel rationing and government intervention, this has provided a clear tailwind for the currency.

"We like CAD in that environment vs non-USD peers as it has a lower beta to risk-off, oil links and terms of trade boost," says TD Bank. "CAD outperformance underscores that this is not a classic, overwhelming safe-haven episode."

The Canadian dollar is also often described as a 'mini-dollar' by analysts we follow, reflecting its tendency to track broader moves in the U.S. currency.

If the U.S. dollar strengthens further, CAD is likely to follow, reinforcing downside pressure on GBP/CAD.

That dynamic will be key in determining direction over the coming sessions.

If USD strength persists, GBP/CAD could be pushed back toward the 1.81 area, extending the recent shift in momentum. Those needing to buy Canadian dollars may prefer to reduce exposure to further downside and secure part of their requirement at current levels, effectively locking in rates before any further decline, while retaining flexibility for additional movements.

However, if the dollar fails to build on recent gains, the pair may stabilise, with scope for a retest of the 50-day moving average near 1.8463.

A sustained break above that level would signal a more constructive shift in the outlook.