The Canadian Dollar Today: Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision and Guidance in Focus

The Canadian Dollar weakened against its major rivals Wednesday ahead of the latest Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate statement, which will have a significant impact on the trajectory of the Loonie over the coming weeks.

Analysts are looking for the BoC to leave its overnight rate unchanged at 1.75% this month, which means the monetary policy guidance for the future and the bank's economic forecasts will garner most of the market's attention.

Our economists look for a shift to neutral on forward guidance, a cut to 2019 growth forecasts and a potential downward revision to the Bank’s estimate of neutral (currently 2.5-3.5%)," says Adam Cole, chief FX strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Cole has advocated that clients buy the USD/CAD rate this week in anticipation of a return toward and then above the 2019 range-high, which is located at 1.3450, playing out in the wake of Wednesday's decision.

Interest rate decisions are normally only made in relation to the outlook for inflation but impact currencies because of the push and pull influence they have over capital flows and due to the opportunity they provide short-term speculators.

But inflation is sensitive to changes in economic demand as well as the supply of goods, which means anticipated developments in the slowing Canadian economy over the coming months will also be key to the outlook for the Loonie.

"Attention this morning turns to the BoC where the messaging around the policy outlook is top of mind. We note that CAD has priced in the shift in growth expectations but a tweak to the phrase around "future rate hikes" would reinforce topside in USDCAD. That would ultimately offer a final nod to the death of the tightening bias," says Mark McCormick, head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

The USD/CAD rate was quoted 0.15% higer at 1.3449 ahead of the decision and has fallen -1.1% for 2019, while the Pound-to-Canadian-Dollar rate was 0.25% higher at 1.7414 but has risen 0.04% this year.

Canada's Dollar was lower against the majors ahead of the BoC decision but higher against the rest of the G10 basket, although that could all change when the statement is out.

The Bank of Canada already gave a taste back in March of what may be to come on Wednesday when it told markets "the outlook continues to warrant a policy interest rate that is below its neutral range."

Last month's statement was part of an ongoing u-turn by the BoC on its forward guidance, which had suggested in October that interest rates could rise as many as three times in 2019, potentially taking the cash rate up to 2.5%.

This would've been the lower bound of the estimated 2.5%-to-3.5% 'neutral range' where policy is thought to be neither stimulative nor restrictive but, with further rate hikes already pretty much off the table, there has been some speculation about a downgrade to this estimate that would lessen the scope for the BoC to raise rates in future.

"Alongside CAD weakness, OIS-implied chances of a BoC rate cut over the balance of 2019 have crept up over the last 24 hours, and this makes sense to us," says Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "What is already priced into the OIS curve and the CAD seems quite “fair” in our opinion, and so we wouldn’t be rushing to buy USDCAD this far north (1.3450) of 1.3400 just yet. But the tone in the USD, the global backdrop and what is likely to spring from the BoC rate decision still signal that dips in the pair should be bought."

The Bank of Canada began to abandon its hawkish interest rate guidance in December and is still distancing itself from it today, after a slowdown in the global economy led North American central banks at the Federal Reserve and BoC to fear blow-back that would ultimately hurt their own growth prospects. Since then both the U.S. and Canadian economies have began to slow, prompting analysts to question whether earlier estimates of the 'neutral range' were too high in both countries.

The BoC could even go as far as warning that the next move in its cash rate could be either up or down, which might encourage the market to begin preparing for rate cuts further down the line. But it might also stop short of saying its rate hiking cycle is over.

Pricing in the overnight-index-swap market currently implies a Canadian cash rate of 1.68% by year-end, which is below the actual rate of 1.75% and suggests that investors are already betting to some extent that the BoC will cut rates before the curtain closes on 2019.

Those bets could grow larger this week, weighing on the Canadian Dollar in the process, or they could remain unchanged if the Bank leaves some hope in the market that rates might rise before the year is out.