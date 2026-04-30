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The pound's rally against the Australian dollar has met a predictable end.
The pound-to-Australian dollar conversion reached 1.8951 on Thursday following a chunky 0.60% advance through midweek trade; however, hopes for an extended rally have been cut short.
The rise to 1.8950 carries it into the downsloping trendline of the broader 2026 decline, confirming the broader selloff remains firmly intact:
GBP/AUD remains one of the more predictable pairs: rallies tend to be short-lived and the exchange rate is ultimately tracking towards the 1.87 low reached in March.
For that extension lower to happen, we would need to see the failure at the current trendline find some follow-through selling action. If so, then 1.87 is in prospect in the first half of May.
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