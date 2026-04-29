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Australian dollar appreciation won't be arrested by a below-consensus inflation print.
The Australian dollar is broadly softer on the day as Aussie inflation generally undershoots consensus expectations: it came in at 4.1% y/y said the ABS, whereas the market was expecting 4.2%.
Trimmed mean inflation - which is a measure of core inflation - rose 0.8% quarter-on-quarter in Q1, which is slightly less than the 0.9% the market was looking for.
So, from a purely short-term FX market take, these undershoots should weigh on the AUD: AUD/USD fell a quarter of a per cent to 0.7161, and EUR/AUD rose a similar margin to 1.6344.
The pound-Australian dollar pair rose to 1.8857 in midweek trade with a discernible lift following the data's release.
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