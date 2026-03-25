GBP/AUD Eyes 1.9250 Next Aided by Aussie CPI Undershoot

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The Australian dollar is on course for a sixth consecutive daily decline against the pound.

The pound-Australian dollar exchange rate rises to 1.9223 midweek as the Aussie digests a softer-than-expected domestic inflation print and the commodity currency complex continues to underperform.

Australia's monthly CPI inflation indicator fell to 3.7% y/y in February from 3.8%, and undershot expectations for a repeat 3.8% print.

Trimmed mean inflation, which is relevant to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decision-making, remained at 3.3% y/y, which was below the 3.4% expected by the market.

The undershoots triggered the expected currency market reaction:

"AUD/USD decreased modestly by around 0.4% following slightly softer‑than‑expected Australian CPI data for February," says Samara Hammoud, FX strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

GBP/AUD climbed to 1.9230 and looks to be set fair for the 50-day moving average at 1.9231, where we could see consolidation ensue.

What Matters for GBP/AUD Transfers Right Now The combination of softer inflation and broader commodity currency weakness is keeping the Australian dollar on the defensive. For GBP/AUD, this creates a backdrop where gains are being driven more by AUD weakness than outright pound strength. That distinction matters. If global growth concerns persist, the Aussie could remain under pressure even if UK-specific drivers are mixed. 📈 You can check how your bank’s rate compares against a more competitive specialist provider here.

The RBA last week raised interest rates again on account of its view that domestic inflationary pressures were elevated, and that's before the impact of the war had registered on local prices.

Economists at ANZ say that the latest monthly data points to a trimmed mean outcome in Q1 of 0.9% q/q, with upside risk.

"We continue to expect one more 25bp rate hike from the RBA in May of this year," says Adelaide Timbrell, economist at ANZ.

That rate hike is now well discounted by Aussie exchange rates, and analysts point out today that the undershoot in the inflation data is not the only development bothering the Aussie.

"The G10 commodity currencies of the Norwegian krone, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and New Zealand dollar have all underperformed alongside the US dollar which could be an early indication that market participants are becoming more concerned over downside risks to global growth from the energy price shock," says Lee Hardman, Senior Currency Analyst at MUFG Bank Ltd.

A look at the GBP/AUD's daily chart confirms that the aggressive selloff of January and February was arrested and partly reversed in March, as the Middle East conflict unfolded.

There's been rising hopes of progress towards a negotiated settlement to the Iran war on Wednesday, with the U.S. laying out a 15-point peace plan.

Iran has responded by saying the U.S. is negotiating with itself, confirming there's no easy way out of the current conflict.

So although oil prices have fallen on recent hopes for de-escalation, there's likely a hard floor to how far they can fall, which should keep the Middle East relevant for FX markets.

For AUD, that could mean more weakness.