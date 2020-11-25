Australian Dollar Forecasts Lowered On U.S. Recession Risks but GBP/AUD Gets Little Respite 

- GBP/AUD edges higher as Sterling underperforms with AUD.

- CBA forecasts only limited GBP upside even after Brexit deal.

- Sees declines in 2021 as AUD rides global economic recovery.

The Australian Dollar underperformed on Wednesday but could remain a straggler in the coming weeks as the risk of a double-dip U.S. recession builds, according to new and lower forecasts for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), although GBP/AUD is seen as having little upside potential.

Sterling advanced on the Aussie mid-week although this was the only major currency the Pound was able to get the better of as stock markets edged lower amid another wave of coronavirus infections that's stoking uncertainty about the outlook for the U.S. and global economies in the short-term.

Price action came ahead of a holiday weekend in the U.S. marking Thanksgiving, although Sterling may already be close to running out of road.

The Pound-to-Australian Dollar rate is seen rising to 1.8378 over the coming weeks if a Brexit trade agreement is struck with the EU, only to slip lower again in susbequent months as the Aussie resumes its upward climb against rivals.

"We forecast AUD/GBP to decline modestly in the near term," says Kim Mundy, a strategist at CBA. "AUD/GBP could lift materially if the BoE cuts interest rates below zero. However, there is no precedent of a currency reaction to a negative policy interest rate for an economy with a large current account deficitlike the UK. Another large uncertainty for AUD/GBP is whether the UK and the EU can agree on a trade deal, and the impact on the UK economy."

Above: Pound-to-Australian Dollar rate struggles to get above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April sell-off, at 1.8286.

With the UK economy likely navigating its way into a new trade relationship with Europe in the New Year, the Pound will remain at risk of fresh interest rate cuts from the Bank of England (BoE), which has recently become the problem child among major economy central banks.

Financial market interest rate expectations for the BoE were the most 'dovish' out of all major economy central banks on Wednesday, according to pricing in the overnight-index-swap market, which implied that a -10 basis point rate cut would take Bank Rate down to 0% by June 2021 this week.

Market pricing for months further into next year and out in 2022 also implied a lingering risk that interest rates fall below zero. The BoE has warned repeatedly this year that negative interest rates are a possibility. Much depends on the outcome of Brexit talks, which could be known within days.

This would provide a temporary reprieve for Sterling, enabling it to converge with CBA's estimate of fundamental value against the U.S. Dollar, the midpoint of which sits around 1.36.

Such levels of GBP/USD would lift GBP/AUD if the main Aussie exchange rate AUD/USD remained around Wednesday's 0.7350, but CBA says these moves are unlikely to support the Pound-to-Australian Dollar rate for long.

"Concerns over the global economic outlook are a weight on AUD/GBP in the near-term. However, we expect AUD/GBP will lift into 2022 in line with the recovery in the global economy. A brighter global economy and strong Chinese demand for Australian commodities will underpin AUD/GBP," Mundy says.

Above: AUD/GBP rate shown alongside iron ore (key Australian export) price. Source: CBA.

Somewhat counterintuitively for a commodity-sensitive currency, Australia's Dollar was reborn this year in the bust of the global economy brought on by the coronavirus, which has also birthed a new economic cycle which begins with a recovery that is led by China, Australia's largest export market.

New global economic cycles typically favour commodity prices and the currencies of commodity producers. 2020 has been no different, with AUD/USD rising more than 30% from the financial crisis era lows seen in late March, although the rally has stalled of late and there's reason for it to remain so in the short-term at least.

A second wave of coronavirus infections led to the partial reclosure of major European economies in early November, although as the month has progressed parts of the U.S. has also begun to order some types of business to shut again, leading to fears of a double-dip recession that engulfs the European as well as North American continents.

"Two vaccines are likely to be available in some economies as early as next month. But US recession risks that cause a correction in global equity markets will likely bear down on AUD/USD, and AUD/JPY in particular. While there are downside risks to AUD in the near term, the medium term outlook is very positive because of China’s v‑shaped economic recovery," says Joseph Capurso, a CBA colleague of Mundy's, in a recent note. "We now forecast AUD/USD will end 2020 at 0.74 (previously 0.75) and end 2021 at 0.78 (unchanged). An improved outlook for the global economy is behind our slightly stronger AUD forecasts in 2022."

Above: AUD/USD at daily intervals with 200-day average. Reverses before 100% retracement of Sept 2020 correction lower.