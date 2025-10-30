Fed Cuts, But Helps the Dollar

Chair Powell answers reporters’ questions at the FOMC press conference on October 29, 2025. Source: Federal Reserve.

FX • GBP/USD • Federal Reserve

One analyst warns USD strength won’t last forever.

🏦 The Fed cut rates by 25bp and signalled QT ends on 1 December 2025, with MBS prepayments to be reinvested into Treasury bills Fed statement. 💵 Dollar supported by a hawkish tone – Powell stressed the Fed is not on a preset path and a December cut is not a done deal, with market pricing for December easing dropping to about 16bp. 📉 GBP/USD fell 0.60% on the day of the cut, sliding to 1.3142 at a significant support area read more.

Driving the news

The Federal Reserve delivered the widely expected 25bp cut and confirmed the balance sheet runoff will stop on 1 December 2025, with reinvestment into T-bills thereafter.

The message was more hawkish than markets anticipated – Powell said policy is data dependent and a December reduction is not pre-committed, which helped the dollar hold gains.

Tactically

Daily GBP/USD with a solid support line at 1.3142 and RSI nearing the oversold threshold at 30.

Valuation

Tactical and medium-term outlook

🗣️ TD Securities: “USD can hold on to recent gains for a little longer in the absence of US data and increased market focus on fiscal and electoral problems elsewhere. Structurally, however, the macro backdrop supports a USD decline, driven by US convergence to global growth and rates, waning safe-haven appeal, and rest of the world's outlook holding up.”

What’s next

🗓️ Thin US calendar – with GDP delayed by the shutdown, focus turns to weekly jobless claims and any surprise fiscal headlines.

Fed cuts may keep the dollar firm near term – but with positioning stretched and GBP/USD near support, a tactical pause or bounce is plausible before the next trend move.