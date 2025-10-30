Fed Cuts, But Helps the Dollar
One analyst warns USD strength won’t last forever.
The Fed cut rates by 25bp and signalled QT ends on 1 December 2025, with MBS prepayments to be reinvested into Treasury bills Fed statement.
Dollar supported by a hawkish tone – Powell stressed the Fed is not on a preset path and a December cut is not a done deal, with market pricing for December easing dropping to about 16bp.
GBP/USD fell 0.60% on the day of the cut, sliding to 1.3142 at a significant support area read more.
Driving the news
The Federal Reserve delivered the widely expected 25bp cut and confirmed the balance sheet runoff will stop on 1 December 2025, with reinvestment into T-bills thereafter.
The message was more hawkish than markets anticipated – Powell said policy is data dependent and a December reduction is not pre-committed, which helped the dollar hold gains.
For readers with near-term USD needs, it can pay to sanity-check pricing against market levels
Tactically
GBP/USD is approaching oversold territory as the Relative Strength Index nears the 30 line, implying scope for a short-term rebound or consolidation to unwind stretched conditions.
Valuation
Survey of 30+ bank forecasts suggests GBP/USD is undervalued – if consensus plays out, a steady recovery into year-end is likely
Tactical and medium-term outlook
TD Securities: “USD can hold on to recent gains for a little longer in the absence of US data and increased market focus on fiscal and electoral problems elsewhere. Structurally, however, the macro backdrop supports a USD decline, driven by US convergence to global growth and rates, waning safe-haven appeal, and rest of the world's outlook holding up.”
What’s next
Thin US calendar – with GDP delayed by the shutdown, focus turns to weekly jobless claims and any surprise fiscal headlines.
Fed cuts may keep the dollar firm near term – but with positioning stretched and GBP/USD near support, a tactical pause or bounce is plausible before the next trend move.