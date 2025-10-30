SEARCH
Fed Cuts, But Helps the Dollar

Chair Powell at the FOMC press conference on October 29, 2025
Chair Powell answers reporters’ questions at the FOMC press conference on October 29, 2025. Source: Federal Reserve.
FX • GBP/USD • Federal Reserve

One analyst warns USD strength won’t last forever.

The Fed cut rates by 25bp and signalled QT ends on 1 December 2025, with MBS prepayments to be reinvested into Treasury bills Fed statement.

Dollar supported by a hawkish tone – Powell stressed the Fed is not on a preset path and a December cut is not a done deal, with market pricing for December easing dropping to about 16bp.

GBP/USD fell 0.60% on the day of the cut, sliding to 1.3142 at a significant support area read more.

Driving the news

The Federal Reserve delivered the widely expected 25bp cut and confirmed the balance sheet runoff will stop on 1 December 2025, with reinvestment into T-bills thereafter.

The message was more hawkish than markets anticipated – Powell said policy is data dependent and a December reduction is not pre-committed, which helped the dollar hold gains.

Tactically

GBP/USD daily chart with 1.3142 support and RSI near 30
Daily GBP/USD with a solid support line at 1.3142 and RSI nearing the oversold threshold at 30.

Valuation

Tactical and medium-term outlook

TD Securities: “USD can hold on to recent gains for a little longer in the absence of US data and increased market focus on fiscal and electoral problems elsewhere. Structurally, however, the macro backdrop supports a USD decline, driven by US convergence to global growth and rates, waning safe-haven appeal, and rest of the world's outlook holding up.”

What’s next

Thin US calendar – with GDP delayed by the shutdown, focus turns to weekly jobless claims and any surprise fiscal headlines.

Fed cuts may keep the dollar firm near term – but with positioning stretched and GBP/USD near support, a tactical pause or bounce is plausible before the next trend move.

