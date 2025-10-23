Pound-to-Dollar Consensus Forecasts Lifted

Image © Adobe Images

Our investment bank forecast survey for GBP/USD covering the next 12 months has landed.

The consensus of the world's leading investment banks still holds a positive slant for the pound to dollar exchange rate (GBP/USD).

This is according to Pound Sterling Live's survey of over 30 individual investment bank forecasts for the pair, which aims to deliver credible figures for those looking to make GBP/USD money transfers in the coming months.

In the space of just a few months, median GBP/USD projections have climbed notably from around 1.30 in the mid-year survey, marking a sharp upgrade across all forecast horizons.

"There is a louder debate about whether the USD has bottomed and is set to turn up. Our USD framework suggests another round of weakness is likely, albeit gradual. The thirst to believe in a strong USD is a tempting one, but it is not closing time on the bearish view yet," says HSBC's October forecast update.

The survey's results, if correct, means one thing for those with pound-to-dollar payment needs: the pound is now widely expected to deliver better value going forward.

For example, someone transferring £100,000, the difference between 1.30 and 1.38 equates to an extra $8,000; a material improvement just on timing alone.

The most accurate 3-month-ahead forecasters from the June survey were Westpac, Intesa Sanpaolo and Danske Bank.

All three see an uplift of approximately 300 pips from current levels by year-end.

The bullish forecast profile comes at a time of renewed U.S. dollar strength, driven by a combination of fading trade war fears, U.S. economic resilience and U.S. stock market excellence.

That outperformance can continue a while yet, however, analysts think the Federal Reserve stands ready to cut interest rates faster than the Bank of England in the coming one-year timeframe, which should bolster GBP/USD's prospects.

"Fed rate cuts that outpace foreign central banks should lead to further dollar depreciation in the coming quarters. However, we believe that once the Fed's easing cycle ends, the dollar will begin to rebound over the second half of 2026 and into 2027," says Wells Fargo in its October forecast update, released Thursday.

