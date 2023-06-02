Dollar Setback Can Extend on 'Confusing' Jobs Report

Image © Adobe Images

The odds of a June interest rate hike remain low as the latest U.S. jobs report will give the Federal Reserve reason to pause and suggests the Dollar's recent setback can extend.

The headline non-farm payroll report smashed expectations at 339K against the 180K expected, surpassing April's upwardly revised 294K.

This would have elicited a strong upside Dollar reaction in the months gone by as it suggested the Fed had more work to do to cool the economy and inflation.

But there are some confusing developments for investors as the household survey revealed an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% from 3.4% previously.

Wages meanwhile came in softer with Average Hourly Earnings rising 0.3% month-on-month in May, below the 0.4% expected and a slowdown on April's 0.4%, also hinting at weakness in the jobs market.

Nothing here 'screams' a June rate hike, and the currency market agrees: the Dollar trades flat on the day at the time of writing, as an initial knee-jerk spike was fade.

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate is nearly unchanged at 1.2512 and the Euro to Dollar rate at 1.0760.

Above: GBPUSD in the minutes following the 13:30 BST release.

"Establishment survey showed a 339k increase in nonfarm payrolls. The household survey showed a 313k loss of jobs (hence the unemployment jump). Odds of Fed hike this month spikes but now back below 30%," says Marc Chandler, an analyst at Bannockburn FX.

The Dollar has retreated this week amidst a combination of factors that include the resolution of the U.S. government funding drama and comments from a number of Federal Reserve board members that the Fed should consider skipping a rate hike in June in favour of a move in July.

The jobs report was one important release that might have snapped the Dollar's retreat, but given its contradictory nature, this is unlikely.

Near-term, then, further losses can materialise.

"Apart from the robust job creation, the data indicate a cooling of the labour market. This allows the Fed to sit tight at the FOMC meeting on 13/14 June and at least pause on rate hikes. The US central bank can then wait and see how things develop and, if necessary, tighten more at a later date," says Christoph Balz, Senior Economist at Commerzbank.