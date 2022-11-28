Pound to Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Corrective Setback Risks Abound

GBP/USD stymied by resistance near 1.2175 on charts

Faltering risk appetite & USD factors threaten setback

Technical support possible at 1.1961, 1.1841 & 1.1743

GDP data, Fed speech, PCE inflation & payrolls eyed

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate has reversed more than one half of this year's decline but will now run the risk of a corrective setback that could pull it toward 1.20 or perhaps even back below there over the coming days.

Sterling rose in what was a buoyant market for risky assets and a hostile environment for the U.S. Dollar last week but it was unable to overcome a double-barreled layer of technical resistance around 1.2174 on the charts and could now struggle to advance further in the days ahead.

This is partly because of developments in China over the weekend where fresh unrest over the latest round of coronavirus-related restrictions is likely to keep financial markets focused on the heavy economic costs of the government's continuing attempt to contain the virus.

That would be a dampener for global market risk appetite and something that could set the Pound to Dollar rate onto its back foot from early on this week.

"New cases have risen sharply in recent weeks which is increasing the risk of tighter restrictions and a more marked growth slowdown heading into year end. Those fears should offer some much-needed support for the USD," writes Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG, in a Friday market commentary.

Above: GBP/USD shown at daily intervals with Fibonacci retracements of late March decline indicating possible areas of technical resistance for Sterling. Selected moving-averages denote possible areas of support and resistance. Click image for closer inspection.

"Fed Chair Powell is expected to push back as well in the week ahead against the recent easing of financial conditions. It should encourage the USD to rebound after the heavy sell-off this month," Hardman adds after advocating that clients consider selling NZD/USD this week.

While developments in China are likely to set the mood around the opening of the week, Wednesday's speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and this Friday's release of the November non-farm payrolls report will be most consequential for the Pound to Dollar rate outlook.

"GBP is currently trading near a three month high because of the recent depreciation in the USD and less UK political uncertainty," says Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"FOMC chair Powell may cause market participants to reassess the global economic outlook because he is likely to talk up the need for tighter financial conditions," he adds in a Monday research briefing.

Above: Pound to Dollar rate shown at daily intervals with Fibonacci retracements of late September and early November rallies iindicating possible areas of technical support for Sterling. Selected moving-averages denote possible areas of support and resistance. Click image for closer inspection.

Capurso and colleagues look for the Pound to rise during the opening half of the week but have warned that it and other currencies could lose ground from Wednesday if Jerome Powell succeeds in reviving an earlier rally in U.S. bond yields or if his remarks lead financial markets to shun risky assets.

There is a significant risk or chance that Chairman Powell will dispel on Wednesday the market exuberance that had led Dollars to be sold in favour of riskier currencies during the weeks since official figures suggested earlier in November that U.S. inflation rates had fallen back in October.