Dollar Retreats ahead of GDP Data as Investors Chase Risk Elsewhere

The Dollar was lower across the board Wednesday ahead of third-quarter GDP figures and the October interest rate decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed), both of which will be key to risk appetite within broader financial markets as well as the trajectory of the safe-haven greenback in the months ahead.

Sterling was riding high again after the House of Commons voted with a majority in favour of a December 12 general election, the third election and fourth major national poll since 2015, which has put the British currency into a sweet spot and enabled it to win back more ground previously lost to the Dollar. Meanwhile, the Euro was celebrating both a reduction in 'no deal' risk as well as a better-than-expected set of French GDP figures, and the Aussie was enjoying an inflation induced bounce.

Wednesday's international developments left investors happy to chase 'risk' assets while dumping the Dollar ahead of GDP data and an interest rate decision that could potentially drive the final nail into the coffin of the two-year-long Dollar rally. Any signs of an accelerated slowdown in the U.S. and a consequent step up in the pace of Fed rate cuts would be sure to wound the Dollar. The data is due out at 12:30 London time.

"We point to two scenarios that could be market moving," says Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "First, if GDP growth comes in above 2.0% (annualized QoQ), then worries about a US recession will appear overblown. We would expect JPY to be the biggest loser in that scenario with MXN the biggest beneficiary. Alternatively, if the core PCE price index comes in below 2.0% (annualized QoQ), then US disinflation has not proved to be transitory and the Fed may need to cut multiple times. The obvious winners in this scenario are JPY and CHF, but emerging market currencies may also benefit from the prospect of an easier Fed."

Above: Dollar index shown at daily intervals.

Consensus is looking for U.S. GDP growth of 1.6% in the third quarter, down from a downwardly-revised 2% in the prior period and its weakest pace since the opening quarter of 2017. However that consensus, which is the most popular proxy for market expectations, is simply the average from a wide range of economist estimates. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York 'nowcast' pointed last Friday to third quarter growth of 1.9%.

U.S. data emerging from the domestic side of the economy has been resilient in recent months while figures coming out of the export side have deteriorated markedly as the factory sector has been hurt by both a global economic slowdown as well as the strong Dollar. And there's now uncertainty over how that'll pan out in the GDP data. U.S. outperformance has been key to the Fed rate policy that has driven the Dollar in its rally over the last two years.

"USD strength will be contained because upward revisions to US interest rate futures will be limited. We anticipate US Q3 GDP growth (8:30am New York) to ease to 1.5% saar dragged down by declining business investment and a widening trade deficit," says Elias Haddad, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "GBP/USD will wax and wane around 1.2800 with UK voting intention polls....the Conservative party’s lead is widening. If this trend continues, GBP will remain supported."

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals, alngside EUR/USD (orange line, left axis).

The Fed is widely expected to announce its third 2019 rate cut on Wednesday at 18:00 London time, which will take the Fed Funds rate down to 1.75%. Investors are betting heavily the Fed will cut rates twice more within the next nine months, with a weighty probability of a December 2019 rate cut also baked into the overnight-index-swap market. The market-implied Fed funds rate was just 1.59% Wednesday, suggesting investors think a cut is a certainty.

Analysts have warned that there's a risk the Fed signals again to markets that it might wait for an extended period before cutting rates again, which would risk fuelling an upward turn in the Dollar. However, Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said nearly two weeks ago, before the 'blackout' period that bars such comments, the Federal Open Market Committee will continue to make decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

That could mean the Fed signals neither a pause on Wednesday, nor gives any meaningful clues about the prospect further rate cuts in the months ahead. It's not clear what that would mean for the Dollar although the greenback has tended to rise in the wake of recent policy announcements from the Fed.

"EUR/USD failed to break the 1.1125-30 area again despite some good buying on our side - it ran into US names on the offer all the way down to the overnight lows. This feels fairly transactional ahead of US economic data and the FOMC later on Wednesday," says Thomas Laubscher, a spot FX trader at UBS.